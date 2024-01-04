On Thursday, January 4, 2024 at Chase Center, the Denver Nuggets (24-11) will look to continue a five-game road winning streak when visiting the Golden State Warriors (16-17), airing at 10:00 PM ET on TNT.

You will check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Nuggets vs. Warriors matchup in this article.

Nuggets vs. Warriors Game Info

Date: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Thursday, January 4, 2024 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT

TNT Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Watch this game on Max Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Chase Center

Nuggets vs. Warriors Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Nuggets Moneyline Warriors Moneyline BetMGM Nuggets (-4.5) 234.5 -175 +145 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Nuggets (-4) 235 -174 +146 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Nuggets vs Warriors Additional Info

Nuggets vs. Warriors Betting Trends

The Nuggets outscore opponents by 5.3 points per game (scoring 115.1 points per game to rank 15th in the league while giving up 109.8 per outing to rank third in the NBA) and have a +188 scoring differential overall.

The Warriors put up 116.9 points per game (10th in league) while giving up 116.3 per outing (20th in NBA). They have a +21 scoring differential.

The teams average 232 points per game combined, 2.5 fewer than this matchup's over/under.

Combined, these teams surrender 226.1 points per game, 8.4 fewer points than this matchup's over/under.

Denver has won 16 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 19 times.

Golden State has covered 15 times in 33 games with a spread this season.

Nuggets Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG Nikola Jokic 25.5 -125 25.7 Jamal Murray 22.5 -133 19.7 Michael Porter Jr. 16.5 -118 16.3 Aaron Gordon 14.5 -115 13.4 Kentavious Caldwell-Pope 9.5 +100 10.0

Nuggets and Warriors NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Nuggets +425 +190 - Warriors +3500 +1800 -

