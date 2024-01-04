Bookmakers have set player props for Nikola Jokic, Stephen Curry and others when the Denver Nuggets visit the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET.

Nuggets vs. Warriors Game Info

Date: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Thursday, January 4, 2024 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT

TNT Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Watch this game on Max Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Chase Center

Nuggets vs Warriors Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Denver Nuggets

Nikola Jokic Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 25.5 (Over: -115) 12.5 (Over: -122) 8.5 (Over: -141) 0.5 (Over: -147)

The 25.7 points Jokic has scored per game this season is 0.2 more than his prop total set for Thursday (25.5).

His per-game rebound average -- 12.3 -- is 0.2 fewer than his prop bet over/under in Thursday's game (12.5).

Jokic has averaged 9.1 assists per game this year, 0.6 more than his prop bet for Thursday (8.5).

Jokic's 1.1 made three-pointers per game is 0.6 more than his over/under in Thursday's game (0.5).

Michael Porter Jr. Props

PTS REB 3PM 16.5 (Over: -104) 6.5 (Over: -133) 2.5 (Over: -156)

The 16.3 points Michael Porter Jr. scores per game are 0.2 less than his over/under on Thursday (16.5).

He has averaged 7.5 rebounds per game, 1.0 higher than his prop bet on Thursday.

His 2.8 made three-pointers average is 0.3 higher than his prop bet on Thursday.

Aaron Gordon Props

PTS REB AST 13.5 (Over: -115) 5.5 (Over: -133) 2.5 (Over: -145)

The 13.5-point over/under for Aaron Gordon on Thursday is 0.1 higher than his scoring average.

His rebounding average of 6.7 is lower than his over/under on Thursday (5.5).

Gordon averages 3.3 assists, 0.8 more than his over/under for Thursday.

NBA Props Today: Golden State Warriors

Stephen Curry Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 27.5 (Over: -122) 3.5 (Over: -147) 4.5 (Over: -147) 4.5 (Over: +100)

The 27.5-point over/under for Curry on Thursday is 0.1 lower than his season scoring average.

His rebounding average of 4.4 is lower than his over/under on Thursday (3.5).

Curry's assist average -- 4.6 -- is higher than Thursday's assist prop bet (4.5).

Curry has made 4.7 three-pointers per game, which is more than his over/under on Thursday (4.5).

Klay Thompson Props

PTS REB 3PM 15.5 (Over: -110) 2.5 (Over: -154) 2.5 (Over: -156)

The 15.5-point total set for Klay Thompson on Thursday is 1.2 fewer points than his per-game scoring average.

His per-game rebound average of 3.7 is 1.2 more than his prop bet over/under for Thursday's game (2.5).

Thompson has connected on 3.2 three pointers per game, 0.7 more than his over/under in Thursday's game (2.5).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.