Top Player Prop Bets for Nuggets vs. Warriors on January 4, 2024
Bookmakers have set player props for Nikola Jokic, Stephen Curry and others when the Denver Nuggets visit the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET.
Nuggets vs. Warriors Game Info
- Date: Thursday, January 4, 2024
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: TNT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
- Location: San Francisco, California
- Venue: Chase Center
NBA Props Today: Denver Nuggets
Nikola Jokic Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|25.5 (Over: -115)
|12.5 (Over: -122)
|8.5 (Over: -141)
|0.5 (Over: -147)
- The 25.7 points Jokic has scored per game this season is 0.2 more than his prop total set for Thursday (25.5).
- His per-game rebound average -- 12.3 -- is 0.2 fewer than his prop bet over/under in Thursday's game (12.5).
- Jokic has averaged 9.1 assists per game this year, 0.6 more than his prop bet for Thursday (8.5).
- Jokic's 1.1 made three-pointers per game is 0.6 more than his over/under in Thursday's game (0.5).
Michael Porter Jr. Props
|PTS
|REB
|3PM
|16.5 (Over: -104)
|6.5 (Over: -133)
|2.5 (Over: -156)
- The 16.3 points Michael Porter Jr. scores per game are 0.2 less than his over/under on Thursday (16.5).
- He has averaged 7.5 rebounds per game, 1.0 higher than his prop bet on Thursday.
- His 2.8 made three-pointers average is 0.3 higher than his prop bet on Thursday.
Aaron Gordon Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|13.5 (Over: -115)
|5.5 (Over: -133)
|2.5 (Over: -145)
- The 13.5-point over/under for Aaron Gordon on Thursday is 0.1 higher than his scoring average.
- His rebounding average of 6.7 is lower than his over/under on Thursday (5.5).
- Gordon averages 3.3 assists, 0.8 more than his over/under for Thursday.
NBA Props Today: Golden State Warriors
Stephen Curry Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|27.5 (Over: -122)
|3.5 (Over: -147)
|4.5 (Over: -147)
|4.5 (Over: +100)
- The 27.5-point over/under for Curry on Thursday is 0.1 lower than his season scoring average.
- His rebounding average of 4.4 is lower than his over/under on Thursday (3.5).
- Curry's assist average -- 4.6 -- is higher than Thursday's assist prop bet (4.5).
- Curry has made 4.7 three-pointers per game, which is more than his over/under on Thursday (4.5).
Klay Thompson Props
|PTS
|REB
|3PM
|15.5 (Over: -110)
|2.5 (Over: -154)
|2.5 (Over: -156)
- The 15.5-point total set for Klay Thompson on Thursday is 1.2 fewer points than his per-game scoring average.
- His per-game rebound average of 3.7 is 1.2 more than his prop bet over/under for Thursday's game (2.5).
- Thompson has connected on 3.2 three pointers per game, 0.7 more than his over/under in Thursday's game (2.5).
