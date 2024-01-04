How to Watch the Nuggets vs. Warriors Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 4
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 3:32 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
The Denver Nuggets (24-11) will visit the Golden State Warriors (16-17) after winning five straight road games.
Nuggets vs. Warriors Game Info
- When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Chase Center in San Francisco, California
- TV: TNT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
Nuggets vs Warriors Additional Info
Nuggets Stats Insights
- The Nuggets are shooting 49% from the field this season, 2.5 percentage points higher than the 46.5% the Warriors allow to opponents.
- In games Denver shoots higher than 46.5% from the field, it is 21-4 overall.
- The Nuggets are the ninth best rebounding team in the league, the Warriors rank second.
- The Nuggets record 115.1 points per game, just 1.2 fewer points than the 116.3 the Warriors allow.
- Denver is 14-3 when scoring more than 116.3 points.
Warriors Stats Insights
- The Warriors have shot at a 46.1% clip from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points above the 45.9% shooting opponents of the Nuggets have averaged.
- Golden State is 13-4 when it shoots higher than 45.9% from the field.
- The Warriors are the top rebounding team in the league, the Nuggets sit at 11th.
- The Warriors put up an average of 116.9 points per game, 7.1 more points than the 109.8 the Nuggets give up to opponents.
- When it scores more than 109.8 points, Golden State is 14-11.
Nuggets Home & Away Comparison
- The Nuggets are putting up 119.9 points per game this year when playing at home, which is 9.3 more points than they're averaging in away games (110.6).
- Denver allows 109.7 points per game in home games this year, compared to 109.8 when playing on the road.
- The Nuggets are draining 13.2 threes per game with a 39.4% shooting percentage from downtown when playing at home, which is 2.2 more threes and 3.3% points better than they're averaging in road games (11 threes per game, 36.1% three-point percentage).
Warriors Home & Away Comparison
- At home the Warriors score 115.8 points per game, 2.5 less than away (118.3). On defense they allow 115.8 points per game at home, 1.1 less than on the road (116.9).
- At home Golden State is allowing 115.8 points per game, 1.1 fewer points than it is on the road (116.9).
- The Warriors pick up 0.9 more assists per game at home (28.4) than away (27.5).
Nuggets Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Vlatko Cancar
|Out
|Knee
|Reggie Jackson
|Questionable
|Calf
Warriors Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Gary Payton II
|Out
|Hamstring
