Nuggets vs. Warriors: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Denver Nuggets (24-11) are only 2.5-point favorites as they look to build on a five-game road winning streak when they take on the Golden State Warriors (16-17) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at Chase Center. The matchup airs at 10:00 PM ET on TNT. The point total is 234.5 for the matchup.
Nuggets vs. Warriors Odds & Info
- When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Chase Center in San Francisco, California
- TV: TNT Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Nuggets
|-2.5
|234.5
Nuggets Betting Records & Stats
- In 10 games this season, Denver and its opponents have scored more than 234.5 total points.
- The average total in Denver's matchups this year is 224.9, 9.6 fewer points than this game's over/under.
- The Nuggets have a 16-19-0 record against the spread this season.
- This season, Denver has been favored 31 times and won 22, or 71%, of those games.
- This season, Denver has won 22 of its 29 games, or 75.9%, when favored by at least -150 on the moneyline.
- The Nuggets have a 60% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
Warriors Betting Records & Stats
- Golden State's games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 234.5 points in 14 of 33 outings.
- Golden State's contests this season have a 233.2-point average over/under, 1.3 fewer points than this game's total.
- Golden State has gone 15-18-0 ATS this year.
- The Warriors have been chosen as underdogs in 13 games this year and have walked away with the win three times (23.1%) in those games.
- This season, Golden State has won two of its seven games when it is the underdog by at least +125 on the moneyline.
- Golden State has an implied victory probability of 44.4% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
Nuggets vs Warriors Additional Info
|Nuggets vs Warriors Players to Watch
|Nuggets vs Warriors Injury Report
|Nuggets vs Warriors Odds/Over/Under
|Nuggets vs Warriors Prediction
Nuggets vs. Warriors Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 234.5
|% of Games Over 234.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Nuggets
|10
|28.6%
|115.1
|232
|109.8
|226.1
|226
|Warriors
|14
|42.4%
|116.9
|232
|116.3
|226.1
|230.3
Additional Nuggets Insights & Trends
- The Nuggets have gone 8-2 over their past 10 contests, with a 6-4 record against the spread in that span.
- The Nuggets have hit the over twice in their past 10 games.
- Denver has done a better job covering the spread when playing at home (9-8-0) than it has in road affairs (7-11-0).
- The Nuggets put up 115.1 points per game, just 1.2 fewer points than the 116.3 the Warriors give up.
- Denver is 12-5 against the spread and 14-3 overall when scoring more than 116.3 points.
Additional Warriors Insights & Trends
- Golden State is 6-4 against the spread and 6-4 overall in its past 10 games.
- Six of the Warriors' last 10 games have hit the over.
- This year, Golden State is 6-12-0 at home against the spread (.333 winning percentage). On the road, it is 9-6-0 ATS (.600).
- The Warriors put up an average of 116.9 points per game, 7.1 more points than the 109.8 the Nuggets allow to opponents.
- Golden State has put together a 13-12 ATS record and a 14-11 overall record in games it scores more than 109.8 points.
Nuggets vs. Warriors Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Nuggets
|16-19
|14-15
|14-21
|Warriors
|15-18
|8-4
|19-14
Nuggets vs. Warriors Point Insights
|Nuggets
|Warriors
|115.1
|116.9
|15
|10
|12-5
|13-12
|14-3
|14-11
|109.8
|116.3
|3
|20
|13-13
|9-8
|20-6
|11-6
