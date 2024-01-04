If your plans today include tracking the local high school basketball games in Nelson County, North Dakota, then there are some important details you need to know. Find out how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the article below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Nelson County, North Dakota High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Dakota Prairie High School at Devils Lake High School

Game Time: 12:00 AM CT on January 3

12:00 AM CT on January 3 Location: Devils Lake, ND

Devils Lake, ND How to Stream: Watch Here

Larimore High School at Dakota Prairie High School