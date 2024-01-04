Thursday's contest features the NC State Wolfpack (13-0) and the Florida State Seminoles (11-3) squaring off at Reynolds Coliseum in what is expected to be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 78-66 victory for heavily favored NC State according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on January 4.

The Wolfpack head into this matchup on the heels of a 72-61 victory against Virginia on Sunday.

In their most recent game on Sunday, the Wolfpack earned a 72-61 victory against Virginia. The Seminoles' most recent game on Sunday ended in a 73-61 win against Wake Forest. Mimi Collins' team-high 25 points led the Wolfpack in the victory. Ta'Niya Latson recorded 30 points, five rebounds and zero assists for the Seminoles.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

NC State vs. Florida State Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, North Carolina

Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, North Carolina How to Watch on TV: ACC Network Extra

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

NC State vs. Florida State Score Prediction

Prediction: NC State 78, Florida State 66

Top 25 Predictions

NC State Schedule Analysis

The Wolfpack's best win this season came against the Colorado Buffaloes, a squad ranked inside the AP's Top 25 (No. 5). The Wolfpack secured the 78-60 win at a neutral site on November 25.

The Wolfpack have two wins versus Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 11th-most in Division 1.

NC State has the most Quadrant 2 wins in the nation (five).

The Wolfpack have five wins against Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the third-most in the country.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

NC State 2023-24 Best Wins

78-60 over Colorado (No. 5/AP Poll) on November 25

92-81 at home over UConn (No. 12/AP Poll) on November 12

70-62 at home over Vanderbilt (No. 51) on November 29

72-61 on the road over Virginia (No. 76) on December 31

67-58 at home over Rhode Island (No. 80) on November 19

Florida State Schedule Analysis

In their signature win of the season on November 17, the Seminoles beat the Florida Gators, a top 50 team (No. 41) in our computer rankings, by a score of 79-75.

When facing Quadrant 1 teams, the Seminoles are 1-2 (.333%) -- tied for the 22nd-most victories.

Florida State has tied for the 18th-most Quadrant 2 wins in the nation (two).

The Wolfpack have tied for the third-most Quadrant 3 wins in the nation based on the RPI (five).

Florida State 2023-24 Best Wins

79-75 on the road over Florida (No. 41) on November 17

95-80 at home over Georgia Tech (No. 58) on December 29

92-91 at home over Tennessee (No. 66) on November 9

76-49 at home over Kent State (No. 141) on December 3

73-61 at home over Wake Forest (No. 150) on December 31

NC State Leaders

Saniya Rivers: 13.3 PTS, 7.0 REB, 2.1 STL, 43.3 FG%, 26.9 3PT% (7-for-26)

13.3 PTS, 7.0 REB, 2.1 STL, 43.3 FG%, 26.9 3PT% (7-for-26) Aziaha James: 15.5 PTS, 43.6 FG%, 36.6 3PT% (26-for-71)

15.5 PTS, 43.6 FG%, 36.6 3PT% (26-for-71) River Baldwin: 10.5 PTS, 7.8 REB, 1.5 BLK, 59.8 FG%

10.5 PTS, 7.8 REB, 1.5 BLK, 59.8 FG% Zoe Brooks: 10.0 PTS, 1.5 STL, 43.4 FG%, 25.9 3PT% (7-for-27)

10.0 PTS, 1.5 STL, 43.4 FG%, 25.9 3PT% (7-for-27) Madison Hayes: 11.0 PTS, 52.8 FG%, 45.2 3PT% (19-for-42)

Florida State Leaders

Makayla Timpson: 12.8 PTS, 9.6 REB, 1.5 STL, 2.7 BLK, 57.5 FG%

12.8 PTS, 9.6 REB, 1.5 STL, 2.7 BLK, 57.5 FG% Latson: 20.8 PTS, 1.7 STL, 44.4 FG%, 30.6 3PT% (11-for-36)

20.8 PTS, 1.7 STL, 44.4 FG%, 30.6 3PT% (11-for-36) O'Mariah Gordon: 13.9 PTS, 43.2 FG%, 40.4 3PT% (23-for-57)

13.9 PTS, 43.2 FG%, 40.4 3PT% (23-for-57) Sara Bejedi: 11.1 PTS, 1.3 STL, 37.7 FG%, 31.5 3PT% (17-for-54)

11.1 PTS, 1.3 STL, 37.7 FG%, 31.5 3PT% (17-for-54) Alexis Tucker: 8.0 PTS, 37.0 FG%, 36.2 3PT% (17-for-47)

NC State Performance Insights

The Wolfpack's +296 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 22.8 points per game) is a result of scoring 79.1 points per game (40th in college basketball) while giving up 56.3 per contest (51st in college basketball).

Florida State Performance Insights

The Seminoles put up 85.2 points per game (13th in college basketball) while giving up 68.3 per contest (269th in college basketball). They have a +237 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 16.9 points per game.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.