Wild vs. Lightning Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - January 4
The Tampa Bay Lightning (18-16-5) go on the road against the Minnesota Wild (16-16-4, losers of three straight) at Xcel Energy Center. The matchup on Thursday, January 4 begins at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSUN, BSN, and BSWI.
The Wild have put up a 6-4-0 record over their past 10 games. They have scored 28 total goals (six power-play goals on 31 power-play opportunities during that time, for a conversion rate of 19.4%) while conceding 27 goals to their opponents.
Prepare for this showdown with a look at who we predict will emerge with the victory in Thursday's game.
Wild vs. Lightning Predictions for Thursday
Our computer projections model for this encounter calls for a final result of Wild 4, Lightning 3.
- Moneyline Pick: Wild (+110)
- Total Pick: Over 6 (computer predicts 6.5 goals on average)
- Spread Pick: Wild (+1.5)
Wild vs Lightning Additional Info
Wild Splits and Trends
- The Wild (16-16-4 overall) have posted a record of 5-4-9 in games that have gone to OT this season.
- In the 11 games Minnesota has played that were decided by one goal, it racked up eight points.
- This season the Wild scored just one goal in five games and have gone 1-3-1 (three points).
- Minnesota has five points (2-5-1) when scoring a pair of goals this season.
- The Wild have earned 28 points in their 22 games with three or more goals scored.
- Minnesota has scored a lone power-play goal in 13 games this season and has registered 12 points from those matchups.
- When outshooting its opponent this season, Minnesota is 10-6-2 (22 points).
- The Wild have been outshot by opponents in 18 games, going 6-10-2 to register 14 points.
Team Stats Comparison
|Lightning Rank
|Lightning AVG
|Wild AVG
|Wild Rank
|14th
|3.23
|Goals Scored
|3
|20th
|27th
|3.46
|Goals Allowed
|3.17
|18th
|21st
|30.2
|Shots
|30.3
|20th
|19th
|30.8
|Shots Allowed
|30.4
|16th
|3rd
|29.84%
|Power Play %
|18.18%
|22nd
|15th
|80.36%
|Penalty Kill %
|72.8%
|30th
Wild vs. Lightning Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, BSN, and BSWI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota
