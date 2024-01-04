The Tampa Bay Lightning (18-16-5) go on the road against the Minnesota Wild (16-16-4, losers of three straight) at Xcel Energy Center. The matchup on Thursday, January 4 begins at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSUN, BSN, and BSWI.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

The Wild have put up a 6-4-0 record over their past 10 games. They have scored 28 total goals (six power-play goals on 31 power-play opportunities during that time, for a conversion rate of 19.4%) while conceding 27 goals to their opponents.

Prepare for this showdown with a look at who we predict will emerge with the victory in Thursday's game.

Wild vs. Lightning Predictions for Thursday

Our computer projections model for this encounter calls for a final result of Wild 4, Lightning 3.

Moneyline Pick: Wild (+110)

Wild (+110) Total Pick: Over 6 (computer predicts 6.5 goals on average)

Over 6 (computer predicts 6.5 goals on average) Spread Pick: Wild (+1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Wild vs Lightning Additional Info

Wild Splits and Trends

The Wild (16-16-4 overall) have posted a record of 5-4-9 in games that have gone to OT this season.

In the 11 games Minnesota has played that were decided by one goal, it racked up eight points.

This season the Wild scored just one goal in five games and have gone 1-3-1 (three points).

Minnesota has five points (2-5-1) when scoring a pair of goals this season.

The Wild have earned 28 points in their 22 games with three or more goals scored.

Minnesota has scored a lone power-play goal in 13 games this season and has registered 12 points from those matchups.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Minnesota is 10-6-2 (22 points).

The Wild have been outshot by opponents in 18 games, going 6-10-2 to register 14 points.

Team Stats Comparison

Lightning Rank Lightning AVG Wild AVG Wild Rank 14th 3.23 Goals Scored 3 20th 27th 3.46 Goals Allowed 3.17 18th 21st 30.2 Shots 30.3 20th 19th 30.8 Shots Allowed 30.4 16th 3rd 29.84% Power Play % 18.18% 22nd 15th 80.36% Penalty Kill % 72.8% 30th

Head to BetMGM to place a wager on this matchup!

Wild vs. Lightning Game Time and TV Channel

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, BSN, and BSWI

ESPN+, BSSUN, BSN, and BSWI Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota

Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.