The Tampa Bay Lightning (18-16-5) go on the road against the Minnesota Wild (16-16-4, losers of three straight) at Xcel Energy Center. The matchup on Thursday, January 4 begins at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSUN, BSN, and BSWI.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

The Wild have put up a 6-4-0 record over their past 10 games. They have scored 28 total goals (six power-play goals on 31 power-play opportunities during that time, for a conversion rate of 19.4%) while conceding 27 goals to their opponents.

Prepare for this showdown with a look at who we predict will emerge with the victory in Thursday's game.

Wild vs. Lightning Predictions for Thursday

Our computer projections model for this encounter calls for a final result of Wild 4, Lightning 3.

  • Moneyline Pick: Wild (+110)
  • Total Pick: Over 6 (computer predicts 6.5 goals on average)
  • Spread Pick: Wild (+1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Wild vs Lightning Additional Info

Wild Splits and Trends

  • The Wild (16-16-4 overall) have posted a record of 5-4-9 in games that have gone to OT this season.
  • In the 11 games Minnesota has played that were decided by one goal, it racked up eight points.
  • This season the Wild scored just one goal in five games and have gone 1-3-1 (three points).
  • Minnesota has five points (2-5-1) when scoring a pair of goals this season.
  • The Wild have earned 28 points in their 22 games with three or more goals scored.
  • Minnesota has scored a lone power-play goal in 13 games this season and has registered 12 points from those matchups.
  • When outshooting its opponent this season, Minnesota is 10-6-2 (22 points).
  • The Wild have been outshot by opponents in 18 games, going 6-10-2 to register 14 points.

Team Stats Comparison

Lightning Rank Lightning AVG Wild AVG Wild Rank
14th 3.23 Goals Scored 3 20th
27th 3.46 Goals Allowed 3.17 18th
21st 30.2 Shots 30.3 20th
19th 30.8 Shots Allowed 30.4 16th
3rd 29.84% Power Play % 18.18% 22nd
15th 80.36% Penalty Kill % 72.8% 30th

Head to BetMGM to place a wager on this matchup!

Wild vs. Lightning Game Time and TV Channel

  • When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, BSN, and BSWI
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
  • Where: Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota

Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.