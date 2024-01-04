The 11 matches today in the Hobart International round of 32 include No. 58-ranked Mayar Sherif squaring off against No. 44 Caroline Dolehide.

Check out the latest odds for the entire Hobart International field at BetMGM.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Hobart International Info

Tournament: The Hobart International

The Hobart International Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: January 8

January 8 Venue: Domain Tennis Centre

Domain Tennis Centre Location: Hobart, Australia

Hobart, Australia Court Surface: Hard

Hobart International Favorites

Name Odds to Win Odds Rank Elise Mertens +400 1st Marie Bouzkova +700 2nd Sofia Kenin +900 3rd Lin Zhu +1200 4th Sloane Stephens +1400 5th Emma Navarro +1400 5th Sara Sorribes Tormo +1600 7th Varvara Gracheva +1600 7th Yulia Putintseva +1600 7th Xinyu Wang +1800 10th

Want to bet on your pick to win the tournament? Head to BetMGM using our link for a bonus bet special offer for new players!

Today's Matches: Predictions and Odds

Match Round Match Time Favorite Underdog Elise Mertens vs. Danielle Collins Round of 32 12:00 AM ET Collins (-145) Mertens (+110) Anna Blinkova vs. Daria Saville Round of 32 3:15 AM ET Saville (-125) Blinkova (+100) Lin Zhu vs. Lucia Bronzetti Round of 32 5:50 AM ET Zhu (-145) Bronzetti (+110) Viktoriya Tomova vs. Martina Trevisan Round of 32 7:00 PM ET Trevisan (-160) Tomova (+125) Mayar Sherif vs. Caroline Dolehide Round of 32 7:00 PM ET Dolehide (-210) Sherif (+160) Greet Minnen vs. Sofia Kenin Round of 32 8:00 PM ET Kenin (-250) Minnen (+180) Tatjana Maria vs. Nadia Podoroska Round of 32 8:15 PM ET Maria (-120) Podoroska (-110) Yulia Putintseva vs. Elisabetta Cocciaretto Round of 32 8:15 PM ET Putintseva (-200) Cocciaretto (+155) Yue Yuan vs. Sloane Stephens Round of 32 9:15 PM ET Stephens (-200) Yuan (+155) Marie Bouzkova vs. Viktorija Golubic Round of 32 9:30 PM ET - - Magdalena Frech vs. Sara Sorribes Tormo Round of 32 10:45 PM ET - -

Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!

Odds for the Rest of the Field

Name Odds to Win Odds Rank Arantxa Rus +1800 10th Tatjana Maria +2000 12th Daria Saville +2000 12th Clara Burel +2000 12th Rebeka Masarova +2200 15th Elisabetta Cocciaretto +2500 16th Caroline Dolehide +2500 16th Nadia Podoroska +2500 16th Magdalena Frech +2800 19th Yue Yuan +2800 19th Martina Trevisan +3300 21st Anna-Karolina Schmiedlova +3300 21st Viktorija Golubic +3300 21st Mayar Sherif +5000 24th Greet Minnen +5000 24th Viktoriya Tomova +5000 24th Olivia Gadecki +10000 27th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.