Women's 2024 Hobart International Predictions, Favorites and Odds
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 2:46 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The 11 matches today in the Hobart International round of 32 include No. 58-ranked Mayar Sherif squaring off against No. 44 Caroline Dolehide.
Hobart International Info
- Tournament: The Hobart International
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: January 8
- Venue: Domain Tennis Centre
- Location: Hobart, Australia
- Court Surface: Hard
Hobart International Favorites
|Name
|Odds to Win
|Odds Rank
|Elise Mertens
|+400
|1st
|Marie Bouzkova
|+700
|2nd
|Sofia Kenin
|+900
|3rd
|Lin Zhu
|+1200
|4th
|Sloane Stephens
|+1400
|5th
|Emma Navarro
|+1400
|5th
|Sara Sorribes Tormo
|+1600
|7th
|Varvara Gracheva
|+1600
|7th
|Yulia Putintseva
|+1600
|7th
|Xinyu Wang
|+1800
|10th
Today's Matches: Predictions and Odds
|Match
|Round
|Match Time
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Elise Mertens vs. Danielle Collins
|Round of 32
|12:00 AM ET
|Collins (-145)
|Mertens (+110)
|Anna Blinkova vs. Daria Saville
|Round of 32
|3:15 AM ET
|Saville (-125)
|Blinkova (+100)
|Lin Zhu vs. Lucia Bronzetti
|Round of 32
|5:50 AM ET
|Zhu (-145)
|Bronzetti (+110)
|Viktoriya Tomova vs. Martina Trevisan
|Round of 32
|7:00 PM ET
|Trevisan (-160)
|Tomova (+125)
|Mayar Sherif vs. Caroline Dolehide
|Round of 32
|7:00 PM ET
|Dolehide (-210)
|Sherif (+160)
|Greet Minnen vs. Sofia Kenin
|Round of 32
|8:00 PM ET
|Kenin (-250)
|Minnen (+180)
|Tatjana Maria vs. Nadia Podoroska
|Round of 32
|8:15 PM ET
|Maria (-120)
|Podoroska (-110)
|Yulia Putintseva vs. Elisabetta Cocciaretto
|Round of 32
|8:15 PM ET
|Putintseva (-200)
|Cocciaretto (+155)
|Yue Yuan vs. Sloane Stephens
|Round of 32
|9:15 PM ET
|Stephens (-200)
|Yuan (+155)
|Marie Bouzkova vs. Viktorija Golubic
|Round of 32
|9:30 PM ET
|-
|-
|Magdalena Frech vs. Sara Sorribes Tormo
|Round of 32
|10:45 PM ET
|-
|-
Odds for the Rest of the Field
|Name
|Odds to Win
|Odds Rank
|Arantxa Rus
|+1800
|10th
|Tatjana Maria
|+2000
|12th
|Daria Saville
|+2000
|12th
|Clara Burel
|+2000
|12th
|Rebeka Masarova
|+2200
|15th
|Elisabetta Cocciaretto
|+2500
|16th
|Caroline Dolehide
|+2500
|16th
|Nadia Podoroska
|+2500
|16th
|Magdalena Frech
|+2800
|19th
|Yue Yuan
|+2800
|19th
|Martina Trevisan
|+3300
|21st
|Anna-Karolina Schmiedlova
|+3300
|21st
|Viktorija Golubic
|+3300
|21st
|Mayar Sherif
|+5000
|24th
|Greet Minnen
|+5000
|24th
|Viktoriya Tomova
|+5000
|24th
|Olivia Gadecki
|+10000
|27th
