The injury report for the Milwaukee Bucks (24-10) heading into their matchup with the San Antonio Spurs (5-28) currently features two players. The matchup tips at 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, January 4 from Frost Bank Center.

The Bucks enter this matchup after a 142-130 loss to the Pacers on Wednesday. Giannis Antetokounmpo recorded 26 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists for the Bucks.

The Spurs' last game was a 106-98 loss to the Grizzlies on Tuesday. Victor Wembanyama scored a team-high 20 points for the Spurs in the loss.

Bucks vs Spurs Additional Info

Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Jae Crowder SF Out Groin 8.1 3.9 1.7 AJ Green SG Questionable Nose 3.2 0.8 0.7

San Antonio Spurs Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Charles Bassey C Out For Season Knee 3.3 4.0 1.1 Zach Collins PF Out Ankle 12.9 6.0 3.3 Malaki Branham SG Questionable Ankle 8.9 2.2 2.5

Bucks vs. Spurs Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas

Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas TV: TNT

TNT Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Bucks vs. Spurs Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Bucks -9.5 249.5

