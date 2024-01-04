Bucks vs. Spurs Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - January 4
The San Antonio Spurs (5-28) will attempt to stop a three-game losing streak when they host the Milwaukee Bucks (24-10) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at Frost Bank Center as 9.5-point underdogs. The matchup airs at 7:30 PM ET on TNT.
Bucks vs. Spurs Game Info & Odds
- Date: Thursday, January 4, 2024
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: TNT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
- Location: San Antonio, Texas
- Venue: Frost Bank Center
Bucks vs. Spurs Score Prediction
- Prediction: Bucks 125 - Spurs 114
Spread & Total Prediction for Bucks vs. Spurs
- Pick ATS: Bucks (- 9.5)
- Computer Predicted Spread: Bucks (-10.3)
- Pick OU:
Under (249.5)
- Computer Predicted Total: 239.1
- The Bucks have a 15-19-0 ATS record this season compared to the 13-20-0 mark from the Spurs.
- Milwaukee (3-7) covers a lower percentage of games when it is favored by 9.5 points or more this season (30%) than San Antonio (5-7) does as a 9.5+-point underdog (41.7%).
- Milwaukee's games have gone over the total 64.7% of the time this season (22 out of 34), which is more often than San Antonio's games have (21 out of 33).
- The Bucks have a .727 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (24-9) this season, higher than the .125 winning percentage for the Spurs as a moneyline underdog (4-28).
Bucks Performance Insights
- The Bucks are ceding 119.7 points per game this season (24th-ranked in NBA), but they've really played well on offense, averaging 124.8 points per contest (second-best).
- With 44.5 rebounds per game, Milwaukee ranks 11th in the NBA. It cedes 44 rebounds per contest, which ranks 20th in the league.
- The Bucks are averaging 26.4 assists per game, which ranks them 12th in the NBA in 2023-24.
- Milwaukee ranks third-worst in the NBA with 11.5 forced turnovers per game. Meanwhile, it is averaging 13 turnovers per game (15th-ranked in league).
- The Bucks are making 14.3 treys per game (seventh-ranked in NBA) this year, while owning a 38% three-point percentage (sixth-ranked).
Spurs Performance Insights
- In 2023-24, the Spurs are fifth-worst in the league on offense (110.9 points scored per game) and fourth-worst defensively (122.8 points allowed).
- In 2023-24, San Antonio is 22nd in the league in rebounds (43 per game) and second-worst in rebounds allowed (46.8).
- The Spurs are fourth-best in the NBA in assists (29 per game) in 2023-24.
- San Antonio is the third-worst team in the NBA in turnovers per game (15) and 19th in turnovers forced (12.9).
- In 2023-24 the Spurs are 14th in the NBA in 3-point makes (12.7 per game) and second-worst in 3-point percentage (34.2%).
