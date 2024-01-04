The Colorado Buffaloes (11-2, 2-0 Pac-12) will look to extend a six-game winning run when visiting the No. 10 Arizona Wildcats (10-3, 1-1 Pac-12) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at McKale Center. This game is at 9:30 PM ET on ESPN.

Arizona vs. Colorado Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 9:30 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 9:30 PM ET Where: McKale Center in Tucson, Arizona

McKale Center in Tucson, Arizona TV: ESPN

Arizona Stats Insights

The Wildcats are shooting 49.5% from the field this season, 7.3 percentage points higher than the 42.2% the Buffaloes allow to opponents.

In games Arizona shoots better than 42.2% from the field, it is 10-2 overall.

The Wildcats are the sixth-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Buffaloes sit at 90th.

The Wildcats record 23.5 more points per game (92.3) than the Buffaloes allow (68.8).

When Arizona scores more than 68.8 points, it is 10-3.

Colorado Stats Insights

The Buffaloes have shot at a 51.8% rate from the field this season, 9.5 percentage points above the 42.3% shooting opponents of the Wildcats have averaged.

Colorado is 11-1 when it shoots higher than 42.3% from the field.

The Buffaloes are the 90th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Wildcats sit at 20th.

The Buffaloes score an average of 84.2 points per game, 10.8 more points than the 73.4 the Wildcats allow to opponents.

Colorado is 11-2 when giving up fewer than 92.3 points.

Arizona Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Arizona averaged 85.2 points per game at home last year. In away games, it averaged 77.1 points per contest.

In 2022-23, the Wildcats gave up 68.6 points per game in home games. In road games, they allowed 74.5.

Arizona averaged 8.5 three-pointers per game, which was 0.5 fewer than it averaged in road games (9.0). When it comes to three-point percentage, it shot 38.2% at home and 35.9% in road games.

Colorado Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Colorado scored 71.3 points per game last season, 5.9 more than it averaged away (65.4).

In 2022-23, the Buffaloes gave up 8.3 fewer points per game at home (63.2) than away (71.5).

Colorado made more 3-pointers at home (6.3 per game) than on the road (6.1) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (32.8%) than on the road (30.2%).

Arizona Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/23/2023 Florida Atlantic L 96-95 T-Mobile Arena 12/29/2023 @ Cal W 100-81 Haas Pavilion 12/31/2023 @ Stanford L 100-82 Maples Pavilion 1/4/2024 Colorado - McKale Center 1/6/2024 Utah - McKale Center 1/13/2024 @ Washington State - Beasley Coliseum

Colorado Upcoming Schedule