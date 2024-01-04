Thursday's contest features the No. 10 Arizona Wildcats (10-3, 1-1 Pac-12) and the Colorado Buffaloes (11-2, 2-0 Pac-12) squaring off at McKale Center (on January 4) at 9:30 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in an 84-76 win for Arizona.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Arizona vs. Colorado Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Thursday, January 4, 2024 Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Where: Tucson, Arizona

Tucson, Arizona Venue: McKale Center

Arizona vs. Colorado Score Prediction

Prediction: Arizona 84, Colorado 76

Spread & Total Prediction for Arizona vs. Colorado

Computer Predicted Spread: Arizona (-7.6)

Arizona (-7.6) Computer Predicted Total: 159.4

Arizona's record against the spread so far this season is 10-3-0, and Colorado's is 7-4-0. In terms of going over the point total, games involving the Wildcats are 7-6-0 and the Buffaloes are 7-4-0. Arizona has a 7-3 record against the spread while going 7-3 overall in the past 10 contests. Colorado has gone 6-4 against the spread and 9-1 overall in its last 10 contests.

Other College Basketball Predictions

Arizona Performance Insights

The Wildcats average 92.3 points per game (second in college basketball) while allowing 73.4 per contest (239th in college basketball). They have a +246 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 18.9 points per game.

Arizona wins the rebound battle by 13.0 boards on average. It collects 44.2 rebounds per game, which ranks fifth in college basketball, while its opponents grab 31.2 per contest.

Arizona connects on 7.5 three-pointers per game (179th in college basketball) at a 36.2% rate (81st in college basketball), compared to the 8.7 per contest its opponents make while shooting 34.2% from beyond the arc.

The Wildcats' 106.2 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 17th in college basketball, and the 84.4 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 59th in college basketball.

Arizona wins the turnover battle by 1.8 per game, committing 12.5 (250th in college basketball) while its opponents average 14.3.

Colorado Performance Insights

The Buffaloes have a +200 scoring differential, topping opponents by 15.4 points per game. They're putting up 84.2 points per game, 25th in college basketball, and are allowing 68.8 per outing to rank 122nd in college basketball.

Colorado grabs 38.8 rebounds per game (94th in college basketball) while allowing 27.5 per outing to opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 11.3 boards per game.

Colorado makes 7 three-pointers per game (235th in college basketball) at a 40.8% rate (sixth-best in college basketball), compared to the 6.8 its opponents make, shooting 32.2% from beyond the arc.

Colorado has committed 13.4 turnovers per game (305th in college basketball) while forcing 12.6 (133rd in college basketball).

