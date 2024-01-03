Anthony Edwards, Top Timberwolves Players to Watch vs. the Pelicans - January 3
Karl-Anthony Towns is a player to watch when the Minnesota Timberwolves (24-8) and the New Orleans Pelicans (20-14) face off at Target Center on Wednesday. Gametime is slated for 8:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Timberwolves vs. Pelicans
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 3
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Arena: Target Center
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- How to Watch on TV: BSN, BSNO
Timberwolves' Last Game
The Timberwolves lost their previous game to the Knicks, 112-106, on Monday. Anthony Edwards led the way with 35 points, plus four rebounds and two assists.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Anthony Edwards
|35
|4
|2
|0
|2
|4
|Karl-Anthony Towns
|29
|6
|3
|0
|0
|3
|Rudy Gobert
|10
|15
|1
|0
|0
|0
Timberwolves vs Pelicans Additional Info
Timberwolves Players to Watch
- Edwards' numbers for the season are 26.3 points, 5.1 assists and 5.3 boards per contest.
- Towns puts up 21.4 points, 9.2 boards and 2.9 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocks.
- Rudy Gobert's numbers on the season are 12.8 points, 12.1 boards and 1.2 assists per contest, shooting 61.9% from the field (fifth in league).
- Mike Conley averages 11.5 points, 2.8 boards and 6.2 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 1 steal and 0.2 blocks.
- Naz Reid's numbers for the season are 12.6 points, 1 assists and 4.4 boards per contest.
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Anthony Edwards
|30.1
|4.8
|5.5
|1.6
|1
|3
|Rudy Gobert
|11.9
|11.8
|1.6
|1.1
|1.3
|0
|Karl-Anthony Towns
|18.7
|8.5
|2.3
|0.5
|0.2
|1.3
|Mike Conley
|11.7
|2.3
|6.1
|1.1
|0.3
|2.6
|Naz Reid
|12.3
|4.2
|1.2
|0.7
|0.5
|2.4
