Oddsmakers have set player props for Anthony Edwards and others when the Minnesota Timberwolves host the New Orleans Pelicans at Target Center on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET.

Timberwolves vs. Pelicans Game Info

Date: Wednesday, January 3, 2024

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSN and BSNO

BSN and BSNO Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Center

Timberwolves vs Pelicans Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Minnesota Timberwolves

Anthony Edwards Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 28.5 (Over: -108) 5.5 (Over: +120) 5.5 (Over: +122) 2.5 (Over: -139)

Wednesday's over/under for Edwards is 28.5 points. That is 2.2 more than his season average of 26.3.

He has averaged 0.2 fewer rebounds per game (5.3) than his prop bet total in Wednesday's game (5.5).

Edwards' year-long assist average -- 5.1 per game -- is 0.4 assists lower than Wednesday's assist prop bet total (5.5).

Edwards has averaged 2.6 made three-pointers per game, 0.1 more than his over/under in Wednesday's game (2.5).

Karl-Anthony Towns Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 20.5 (Over: -122) 8.5 (Over: -106) 2.5 (Over: -147) 1.5 (Over: -147)

The 20.5-point over/under set for Karl-Anthony Towns on Wednesday is 0.9 less than his season scoring average (21.4).

He has collected 9.2 rebounds per game, 0.7 higher than his prop bet on Wednesday.

Towns has averaged 2.9 assists this season, 0.4 more than his prop bet on Wednesday.

His 1.9 made three-pointers average is 0.4 higher than his prop bet on Wednesday.

Rudy Gobert Props

PTS REB 13.5 (Over: -106) 11.5 (Over: -139)

Rudy Gobert's 12.8 points per game are 0.7 less than Wednesday's over/under.

He has pulled down 12.1 boards per game, 0.6 more than his over/under for Wednesday's game.

