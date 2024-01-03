The Minnesota Timberwolves (24-8) are favored (by 6.5 points) to continue a seven-game home win streak when they host the New Orleans Pelicans (20-14) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET.

Timberwolves vs. Pelicans Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, January 3, 2024

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSN and BSNO

BSN and BSNO Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Center

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Timberwolves vs. Pelicans Score Prediction

Prediction: Timberwolves 115 - Pelicans 109

Timberwolves vs Pelicans Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Timberwolves vs. Pelicans

Pick ATS: Pelicans (+ 6.5)

Pelicans (+ 6.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Timberwolves (-6.0)

Timberwolves (-6.0) Pick OU: Over (222.5)



Over (222.5) Computer Predicted Total: 224.3

The Pelicans (19-15-0 ATS) have covered the spread 50% of the time, 5.9% more often than the Timberwolves (16-16-0) this year.

When the spread is set as 6.5 or more this season, Minnesota (6-6) covers a higher percentage of those games when it is the favorite (50%) than New Orleans (1-2) does as the underdog (33.3%).

Minnesota and its opponents have eclipsed the over/under 50% of the time this season (16 out of 32). That's more often than New Orleans and its opponents have (16 out of 34).

The Timberwolves have an .870 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (20-3) this season, higher than the .600 winning percentage for the Pelicans as a moneyline underdog (9-6).

Timberwolves Performance Insights

The Timberwolves sport a top-five defense this season, ranking best in the league with 107.5 points allowed per game. On offense, they rank 21st with 113 points scored per contest.

With 40.9 rebounds allowed per game, Minnesota is fourth-best in the league. It ranks 13th in the league by averaging 44.1 rebounds per contest.

The Timberwolves rank 19th in the NBA with 25.7 dimes per contest.

Minnesota has struggled in the turnover area this year, ranking fourth-worst in the league with 14.7 turnovers per game. It ranks 13th with 13.3 forced turnovers per contest.

The Timberwolves rank third-best in the NBA with a three-point shooting percentage of 38.3%. They rank 21st in the league by draining 12.1 treys per contest.

