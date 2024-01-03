Timberwolves vs. Pelicans: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - January 3
The Minnesota Timberwolves (24-8), on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET, hope to build on a seven-game home winning streak when hosting the New Orleans Pelicans (20-14).
In this article, you will check out odds and spreads for the Timberwolves vs. Pelicans matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Timberwolves vs. Pelicans Game Info
- Date: Wednesday, January 3, 2024
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSN and BSNO
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Venue: Target Center
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Timberwolves vs. Pelicans Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Timberwolves Moneyline
|Pelicans Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Timberwolves (-6.5)
|222.5
|-275
|+220
|Bet on this game at BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Timberwolves (-6.5)
|222.5
|-260
|+215
|Bet on this game at FanDuel
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Timberwolves vs Pelicans Additional Info
|Timberwolves vs Pelicans Injury Report
|Timberwolves vs Pelicans Betting Trends & Stats
|Timberwolves vs Pelicans Prediction
|Timberwolves vs Pelicans Players to Watch
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Timberwolves vs. Pelicans Betting Trends
- The Timberwolves outscore opponents by 5.5 points per game (scoring 113.0 points per game to rank 21st in the league while allowing 107.5 per contest to rank first in the NBA) and have a +176 scoring differential overall.
- The Pelicans have a +126 scoring differential, topping opponents by 3.8 points per game. They're putting up 115.9 points per game, 12th in the league, and are giving up 112.1 per outing to rank 10th in the NBA.
- The two teams average 228.9 points per game combined, 6.4 more points than this game's total.
- Opponents of these teams combine to average 219.6 points per game, 2.9 fewer points than this contest's over/under.
- Minnesota has covered 16 times in 32 matchups with a spread this season.
- New Orleans has compiled a 19-15-0 ATS record so far this year.
Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM
Timberwolves Player Props
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
|Points O/U
|Points Over Odds
|PPG
|Anthony Edwards
|28.5
|-120
|26.3
|Karl-Anthony Towns
|21.5
|-111
|21.4
|Rudy Gobert
|13.5
|-118
|12.8
|Jaden McDaniels
|11.5
|-105
|10.5
|Mike Conley
|11.5
|-111
|11.5
Want to place a bet on a player prop for Rudy Gobert or another Timberwolves player? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for BetMGM using our link today!
Timberwolves and Pelicans NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Timberwolves
|+1800
|+900
|-
|Pelicans
|+6600
|+3000
|-
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.