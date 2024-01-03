The Minnesota Timberwolves (24-8), on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET, hope to build on a seven-game home winning streak when hosting the New Orleans Pelicans (20-14).

In this article, you will check out odds and spreads for the Timberwolves vs. Pelicans matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Timberwolves vs. Pelicans Game Info

Date: Wednesday, January 3, 2024

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSN and BSNO

BSN and BSNO Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Center

Timberwolves vs. Pelicans Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

Timberwolves vs Pelicans Additional Info

Timberwolves vs. Pelicans Betting Trends

The Timberwolves outscore opponents by 5.5 points per game (scoring 113.0 points per game to rank 21st in the league while allowing 107.5 per contest to rank first in the NBA) and have a +176 scoring differential overall.

The Pelicans have a +126 scoring differential, topping opponents by 3.8 points per game. They're putting up 115.9 points per game, 12th in the league, and are giving up 112.1 per outing to rank 10th in the NBA.

The two teams average 228.9 points per game combined, 6.4 more points than this game's total.

Opponents of these teams combine to average 219.6 points per game, 2.9 fewer points than this contest's over/under.

Minnesota has covered 16 times in 32 matchups with a spread this season.

New Orleans has compiled a 19-15-0 ATS record so far this year.

Timberwolves Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG Anthony Edwards 28.5 -120 26.3 Karl-Anthony Towns 21.5 -111 21.4 Rudy Gobert 13.5 -118 12.8 Jaden McDaniels 11.5 -105 10.5 Mike Conley 11.5 -111 11.5

Timberwolves and Pelicans NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Timberwolves +1800 +900 - Pelicans +6600 +3000 -

