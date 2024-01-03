Summit teams will hit the court across 11 games on Wednesday in college basketball action. That includes the South Dakota State Jackrabbits squaring off against the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks at J. Lawrence Walkup Skydome.

Summit Women's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV Idaho Vandals at Denver Pioneers 7:00 PM ET, Wednesday, January 3 Altitude Sports (Live stream on Fubo) Idaho Vandals at Denver Pioneers 7:00 PM ET, Wednesday, January 3 Altitude Sports (Live stream on Fubo) Idaho Vandals at Denver Pioneers 7:00 PM ET, Wednesday, January 3 Altitude Sports (Live stream on Fubo) North Dakota State Bison at Montana State Bobcats 7:30 PM ET, Wednesday, January 3 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Sacramento State Hornets at Saint Thomas Tommies 8:00 PM ET, Wednesday, January 3 - Portland State Vikings at UMKC Kangaroos 8:00 PM ET, Wednesday, January 3 - South Dakota State Jackrabbits at Northern Arizona Lumberjacks 8:00 PM ET, Wednesday, January 3 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Northern Colorado Bears at Oral Roberts Golden Eagles 8:00 PM ET, Wednesday, January 3 - Omaha Mavericks at Eastern Washington Eagles 9:00 PM ET, Wednesday, January 3 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) South Dakota Coyotes at Montana Grizzlies 9:00 PM ET, Wednesday, January 3 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) North Dakota Fighting Hawks at Idaho State Bengals 9:00 PM ET, Wednesday, January 3 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)

