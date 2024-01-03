Rudy Gobert's Minnesota Timberwolves take on the New Orleans Pelicans at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday.

In a 112-106 loss to the Knicks (his previous action) Gobert posted 10 points and 15 rebounds.

Below, we dig into Gobert's stats and trends to help you pick out the most appealing prop bets.

Rudy Gobert Prop Bets vs. the Pelicans

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 13.5 12.8 11.9 Rebounds 11.5 12.1 11.8 Assists -- 1.2 1.6 PRA -- 26.1 25.3 PR -- 24.9 23.7



Rudy Gobert Insights vs. the Pelicans

This season, he's put up 9.4% of the Timberwolves' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 7.9 per contest.

Gobert's opponents, the Pelicans, have one of the NBA's fastest tempos, ranking eighth with 101.8 possessions per game, while his Timberwolves rank 28th in possessions per game with 101.

Giving up 112.1 points per game, the Pelicans are the 10th-ranked squad in the league defensively.

The Pelicans concede 43.5 rebounds per game, ranking 18th in the NBA.

In terms of assists, the Pelicans are 18th in the NBA, conceding 26.9 per game.

Rudy Gobert vs. the Pelicans

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/11/2023 25 8 8 0 0 2 0 11/18/2023 34 17 11 1 0 1 2 11/8/2023 32 17 21 1 0 2 0

