The No. 23 Providence Friars (11-2, 2-0 Big East) aim to continue an eight-game home winning run when hosting the Seton Hall Pirates (8-5, 1-1 Big East) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 6:30 PM ET.

Providence vs. Seton Hall Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 6:30 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 6:30 PM ET Where: Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, Rhode Island

Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, Rhode Island TV: FOX Sports Networks

Providence Stats Insights

This season, the Friars have a 46.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 5.1% higher than the 41.7% of shots the Pirates' opponents have knocked down.

Providence has a 10-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 41.7% from the field.

The Friars are the 97th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Pirates rank 129th.

The Friars record 6.2 more points per game (75.2) than the Pirates give up (69).

Providence is 11-1 when scoring more than 69 points.

Seton Hall Stats Insights

The Pirates' 45.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 7.8 percentage points higher than the Friars have given up to their opponents (38%).

Seton Hall is 8-1 when it shoots higher than 38% from the field.

The Pirates are the 129th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Friars sit at 287th.

The Pirates put up an average of 73.9 points per game, 10.0 more points than the 63.9 the Friars allow to opponents.

When Seton Hall allows fewer than 75.2 points, it is 7-3.

Providence Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively Providence fared better at home last season, averaging 82.9 points per game, compared to 73.9 per game in road games.

When playing at home, the Friars gave up 1.3 fewer points per game (70.5) than on the road (71.8).

At home, Providence drained 0.9 more threes per game (7.1) than when playing on the road (6.2). It also owned a better three-point percentage at home (37%) compared to in road games (34.4%).

Seton Hall Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Seton Hall scored 70.9 points per game at home last season, and 65.8 on the road.

At home, the Pirates conceded 64.3 points per game last season. Away, they gave up 65.9.

Beyond the arc, Seton Hall sunk fewer trifectas away (5.9 per game) than at home (6.1) last season, and put up a lower percentage away (32.2%) than at home (34.5%) too.

Providence Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/16/2023 Sacred Heart W 78-64 Amica Mutual Pavilion 12/19/2023 Marquette W 72-57 Amica Mutual Pavilion 12/23/2023 Butler W 85-75 Amica Mutual Pavilion 1/3/2024 Seton Hall - Amica Mutual Pavilion 1/6/2024 @ Creighton - CHI Health Center Omaha 1/10/2024 @ St. John's - Madison Square Garden

Seton Hall Upcoming Schedule