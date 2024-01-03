North Dakota State vs. Montana January 3 Tickets & Start Time
The North Dakota State Bison (7-6) will face the Montana Grizzlies (7-4) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3, 2024. This contest is available via Summit League Network.
North Dakota State vs. Montana Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 3
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: Summit League Network
North Dakota State Players to Watch
- Boden Skunberg: 13.2 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Damari Wheeler-Thomas: 12.8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Jacari White: 8.8 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Tajavis Miller: 8.8 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Andrew Morgan: 10.0 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
Montana Players to Watch
- Laolu Oke: 9.4 PTS, 8.5 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Money Williams: 14.3 PTS, 4.3 REB, 3.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Aanen Moody: 15.4 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Dischon Thomas: 8.5 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Brandon Whitney: 5.9 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
North Dakota State vs. Montana Stat Comparison
|North Dakota State Rank
|North Dakota State AVG
|Montana AVG
|Montana Rank
|136th
|76.8
|Points Scored
|76.2
|152nd
|164th
|70.3
|Points Allowed
|69.2
|138th
|152nd
|37.4
|Rebounds
|37.7
|138th
|171st
|9.3
|Off. Rebounds
|8.5
|230th
|149th
|7.9
|3pt Made
|6.5
|268th
|252nd
|12.5
|Assists
|16.0
|60th
|56th
|10.2
|Turnovers
|10.4
|69th
