Wednesday's game features the Montana Grizzlies (8-5) and the North Dakota State Bison (7-7) facing off at Scheels Center in what is expected to be a competitive matchup, with a projected 73-71 victory for Montana according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 8:00 PM ET on January 3.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

North Dakota State vs. Montana Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, January 3, 2024

Wednesday, January 3, 2024

8:00 PM ET

Fargo, North Dakota

Fargo, North Dakota Venue: Scheels Center

North Dakota State vs. Montana Score Prediction

Prediction: Montana 73, North Dakota State 71

Spread & Total Prediction for North Dakota State vs. Montana

Computer Predicted Spread: Montana (-1.7)

Montana (-1.7) Computer Predicted Total: 143.7

North Dakota State has a 3-5-0 record against the spread so far this season compared to Montana, who is 7-3-0 ATS. In terms of hitting the over, games involving the Bison are 6-2-0 and the Grizzlies are 5-5-0. North Dakota State is 3-5 against the spread and 3-5 overall in its past 10 games, while Montana has gone 7-3 against the spread and 5-5 overall.

North Dakota State Performance Insights

The Bison average 76.0 points per game (163rd in college basketball) while giving up 70.6 per contest (166th in college basketball). They have a +75 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 5.4 points per game.

North Dakota State pulls down 36.8 rebounds per game (170th in college basketball) while allowing 33.9 per outing to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 2.9 boards per game.

North Dakota State makes 8.0 three-pointers per game (136th in college basketball), 1.9 more than its opponents (6.1).

The Bison rank 108th in college basketball with 98.6 points scored per 100 possessions, and 233rd in college basketball defensively with 91.7 points conceded per 100 possessions.

North Dakota State has committed 9.9 turnovers per game (47th in college basketball play) while forcing 10.4 (314th in college basketball).

