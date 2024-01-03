Wednesday's game features the Northern Colorado Bears (6-6) and the North Dakota Fightin' Hawks (8-7) facing off at Betty Engelstad Sioux Center in what is expected to be a close matchup, with a projected 76-74 win for Northern Colorado according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 8:00 PM ET on January 3.

The matchup has no line set.

North Dakota vs. Northern Colorado Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, January 3, 2024

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: Summit League Network

Summit League Network Where: Grand Forks, North Dakota

Grand Forks, North Dakota Venue: Betty Engelstad Sioux Center

North Dakota vs. Northern Colorado Score Prediction

Prediction: Northern Colorado 76, North Dakota 74

Spread & Total Prediction for North Dakota vs. Northern Colorado

Computer Predicted Spread: Northern Colorado (-1.8)

Northern Colorado (-1.8) Computer Predicted Total: 150.3

Both North Dakota and Northern Colorado are 4-6-0 against the spread (ATS) so far this season. The Fightin' Hawks have hit the over in three games, while Bears games have gone over seven times.

North Dakota Performance Insights

The Fightin' Hawks are outscoring opponents by 2.1 points per game with a +31 scoring differential overall. They put up 72.3 points per game (247th in college basketball) and allow 70.2 per outing (155th in college basketball).

North Dakota wins the rebound battle by an average of 1.8 boards. It is recording 37.1 rebounds per game (160th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 35.3 per outing.

North Dakota makes 8 three-pointers per game (136th in college basketball), 1.8 more than its opponents (6.2).

The Fightin' Hawks' 93 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 225th in college basketball, and the 90.3 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 193rd in college basketball.

North Dakota has committed 10.9 turnovers per game (106th in college basketball action) while forcing 11.1 (267th in college basketball).

