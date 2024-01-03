Lakers vs. Heat Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - January 3
The Los Angeles Lakers (17-17) play the Miami Heat (19-14) as 5.5-point favorites on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN, SportsNet LA, and BSSUN.
Lakers vs. Heat Game Info & Odds
- Date: Wednesday, January 3, 2024
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN, SportsNet LA, and BSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- Venue: Crypto.com Arena
Lakers vs. Heat Score Prediction
- Prediction: Lakers 115 - Heat 112
Lakers vs Heat Additional Info
|Lakers vs Heat Players to Watch
|Lakers vs Heat Injury Report
|Lakers vs Heat Betting Trends & Stats
|Lakers vs Heat Odds/Over/Under
Spread & Total Prediction for Lakers vs. Heat
- Pick ATS: Heat (+ 5.5)
- Computer Predicted Spread: Lakers (-3.1)
- Pick OU:
Under (228.5)
- Computer Predicted Total: 227.0
- The Lakers have covered less often than the Heat this year, tallying an ATS record of 15-19-0, as opposed to the 15-18-0 record of the Heat.
- Los Angeles and Miami cover the same percentage of spreads this season (55.6%) when the spread conditions of the game are equal to or greater than Wednesday's line (Lakers as favorites by 5.5 or more and Heat as underdogs by 5.5 or more).
- Los Angeles' games have gone over the total 52.9% of the time this season (18 out of 34), which is more often than Miami's games have (16 out of 33).
- The Lakers have a .667 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (14-7) this season while the Heat have a .357 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (5-9).
Lakers Performance Insights
- So far this year, the Lakers are posting 114.2 points per game (17th-ranked in NBA) and allowing 114.7 points per contest (16th-ranked).
- With 43.6 boards per game, Los Angeles is 17th in the NBA. It surrenders 44.7 rebounds per contest, which ranks 23rd in the league.
- The Lakers are delivering 27.4 assists per game, which ranks them ninth in the NBA in 2023-24.
- This season, Los Angeles is committing 13.4 turnovers per game (20th-ranked in NBA) and forcing 13.1 turnovers per contest (16th-ranked).
- The Lakers are making 10.9 treys per game (third-worst in NBA), and they have a 35.7% three-point percentage (20th-ranked).
Heat Performance Insights
- The Heat score 113 points per game and allow 112, making them 21st in the league offensively and eighth on defense.
- On the glass, Miami is fifth-worst in the NBA in rebounds (41.4 per game). But it is fifth-best in rebounds conceded (42.1 per game).
- This season the Heat are ranked 17th in the NBA in assists at 26 per game.
- In 2023-24, Miami is eighth in the league in turnovers committed (12.5 per game) and ninth in turnovers forced (13.8).
- In 2023-24 the Heat are 12th in the NBA in 3-point makes (12.8 per game) and second-best in 3-point percentage (38.8%).
