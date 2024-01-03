The Los Angeles Lakers (17-17) play the Miami Heat (19-14) as 5.5-point favorites on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN, SportsNet LA, and BSSUN.

Lakers vs. Heat Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, January 3, 2024

Time: 10:00 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: ESPN, SportsNet LA, and BSSUN

Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Lakers vs. Heat Score Prediction

Prediction: Lakers 115 - Heat 112

Lakers vs Heat Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Lakers vs. Heat

Pick ATS: Heat (+ 5.5)

Heat (+ 5.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Lakers (-3.1)

Lakers (-3.1) Pick OU: Under (228.5)



Under (228.5) Computer Predicted Total: 227.0

The Lakers have covered less often than the Heat this year, tallying an ATS record of 15-19-0, as opposed to the 15-18-0 record of the Heat.

Los Angeles and Miami cover the same percentage of spreads this season (55.6%) when the spread conditions of the game are equal to or greater than Wednesday's line (Lakers as favorites by 5.5 or more and Heat as underdogs by 5.5 or more).

Los Angeles' games have gone over the total 52.9% of the time this season (18 out of 34), which is more often than Miami's games have (16 out of 33).

The Lakers have a .667 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (14-7) this season while the Heat have a .357 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (5-9).

Lakers Performance Insights

So far this year, the Lakers are posting 114.2 points per game (17th-ranked in NBA) and allowing 114.7 points per contest (16th-ranked).

With 43.6 boards per game, Los Angeles is 17th in the NBA. It surrenders 44.7 rebounds per contest, which ranks 23rd in the league.

The Lakers are delivering 27.4 assists per game, which ranks them ninth in the NBA in 2023-24.

This season, Los Angeles is committing 13.4 turnovers per game (20th-ranked in NBA) and forcing 13.1 turnovers per contest (16th-ranked).

The Lakers are making 10.9 treys per game (third-worst in NBA), and they have a 35.7% three-point percentage (20th-ranked).

Heat Performance Insights

The Heat score 113 points per game and allow 112, making them 21st in the league offensively and eighth on defense.

On the glass, Miami is fifth-worst in the NBA in rebounds (41.4 per game). But it is fifth-best in rebounds conceded (42.1 per game).

This season the Heat are ranked 17th in the NBA in assists at 26 per game.

In 2023-24, Miami is eighth in the league in turnovers committed (12.5 per game) and ninth in turnovers forced (13.8).

In 2023-24 the Heat are 12th in the NBA in 3-point makes (12.8 per game) and second-best in 3-point percentage (38.8%).

