The New York Knicks (18-15) hit the court against the Chicago Bulls (15-20) as 9.5-point favorites on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 8:30 PM ET on ABC and MSG. The point total is set at 220.5 for the matchup.

Knicks vs. Bulls Odds & Info

  • When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 8:30 PM ET
  • Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
  • TV: ABC and MSG

Favorite Spread Over/Under
Knicks -9.5 220.5

Knicks Betting Records & Stats

  • New York's 33 games this season have gone over this contest's total of 220.5 points 21 times.
  • New York's games this year have an average total of 228.9, 8.4 more points than this matchup's over/under.
  • The Knicks are 17-16-0 against the spread this season.
  • This season, New York has been favored 15 times and won 11, or 73.3%, of those games.
  • New York has been at least a -450 moneyline favorite three times this season and won all of those games.
  • The Knicks have a 81.8% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Bulls Betting Records & Stats

  • Chicago's games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 220.5 points in 18 of 35 outings.
  • Chicago's games this year have had a 221.5-point total on average, one more point than this matchup's over/under.
  • So far this season, Chicago has put together a 17-18-0 record against the spread.
  • The Bulls have come away with eight wins in the 21 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
  • This season, Chicago has won two of its six games when it is the underdog by at least +333 on the moneyline.
  • Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Chicago has a 23.1% chance of pulling out a win.

Knicks vs Bulls Additional Info

Knicks vs. Bulls Over/Under Stats

Games Over 220.5 % of Games Over 220.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Knicks 21 63.6% 115.2 224.7 113.7 225.7 225.8
Bulls 18 51.4% 109.5 224.7 112 225.7 221.9

Additional Knicks Insights & Trends

  • The Knicks have a 5-5 record against the spread while finishing 5-5 overall in their past 10 games.
  • The Knicks have hit the over in five of their last 10 contests.
  • Against the spread, New York has performed better when playing at home, covering seven times in 13 home games, and 10 times in 20 road games.
  • The Knicks average 115.2 points per game, only 3.2 more points than the 112 the Bulls give up.
  • When New York totals more than 112 points, it is 13-8 against the spread and 14-7 overall.

Additional Bulls Insights & Trends

  • Chicago is 7-3 against the spread and 6-4 overall over its past 10 contests.
  • The Bulls have gone over the total in three of their past 10 outings.
  • In 2023-24 against the spread, Chicago has a better winning percentage at home (.500, 10-10-0 record) than on the road (.467, 7-8-0).
  • The Bulls score only 4.2 fewer points per game (109.5) than the Knicks allow (113.7).
  • When it scores more than 113.7 points, Chicago is 11-1 against the spread and 9-3 overall.

Knicks vs. Bulls Betting Splits

Knicks and Bulls Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 9.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Knicks 17-16 3-1 18-15
Bulls 17-18 4-3 18-17

Knicks vs. Bulls Point Insights

Knicks Bulls
115.2
Points Scored (PG)
 109.5
13
NBA Rank (PPG)
 28
13-8
ATS Record Scoring > AVG
 11-1
14-7
Overall Record Scoring > AVG
 9-3
113.7
Points Allowed (PG)
 112
15
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 8
11-4
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 12-8
12-3
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 13-7

