The New York Knicks (18-15) hit the court against the Chicago Bulls (15-20) as 9.5-point favorites on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 8:30 PM ET on ABC and MSG. The point total is set at 220.5 for the matchup.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Knicks vs. Bulls Odds & Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 8:30 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 8:30 PM ET Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York TV: ABC and MSG

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Knicks -9.5 220.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Knicks Betting Records & Stats

New York's 33 games this season have gone over this contest's total of 220.5 points 21 times.

New York's games this year have an average total of 228.9, 8.4 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Knicks are 17-16-0 against the spread this season.

This season, New York has been favored 15 times and won 11, or 73.3%, of those games.

New York has been at least a -450 moneyline favorite three times this season and won all of those games.

The Knicks have a 81.8% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!

Bulls Betting Records & Stats

Chicago's games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 220.5 points in 18 of 35 outings.

Chicago's games this year have had a 221.5-point total on average, one more point than this matchup's over/under.

So far this season, Chicago has put together a 17-18-0 record against the spread.

The Bulls have come away with eight wins in the 21 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, Chicago has won two of its six games when it is the underdog by at least +333 on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Chicago has a 23.1% chance of pulling out a win.

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Knicks vs Bulls Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Knicks vs. Bulls Over/Under Stats

Games Over 220.5 % of Games Over 220.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Knicks 21 63.6% 115.2 224.7 113.7 225.7 225.8 Bulls 18 51.4% 109.5 224.7 112 225.7 221.9

Additional Knicks Insights & Trends

The Knicks have a 5-5 record against the spread while finishing 5-5 overall in their past 10 games.

The Knicks have hit the over in five of their last 10 contests.

Against the spread, New York has performed better when playing at home, covering seven times in 13 home games, and 10 times in 20 road games.

The Knicks average 115.2 points per game, only 3.2 more points than the 112 the Bulls give up.

When New York totals more than 112 points, it is 13-8 against the spread and 14-7 overall.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Additional Bulls Insights & Trends

Chicago is 7-3 against the spread and 6-4 overall over its past 10 contests.

The Bulls have gone over the total in three of their past 10 outings.

In 2023-24 against the spread, Chicago has a better winning percentage at home (.500, 10-10-0 record) than on the road (.467, 7-8-0).

The Bulls score only 4.2 fewer points per game (109.5) than the Knicks allow (113.7).

When it scores more than 113.7 points, Chicago is 11-1 against the spread and 9-3 overall.

Knicks vs. Bulls Betting Splits

Knicks and Bulls Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 9.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Knicks 17-16 3-1 18-15 Bulls 17-18 4-3 18-17

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Knicks vs. Bulls Point Insights

Knicks Bulls 115.2 Points Scored (PG) 109.5 13 NBA Rank (PPG) 28 13-8 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 11-1 14-7 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 9-3 113.7 Points Allowed (PG) 112 15 NBA Rank (PAPG) 8 11-4 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 12-8 12-3 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 13-7

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.