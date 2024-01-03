Knicks vs. Bulls: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - January 3
The New York Knicks (18-15) square off against the Chicago Bulls (15-20) at 8:30 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3, 2024. The matchup airs on ABC and MSG.
In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Knicks vs. Bulls matchup.
Knicks vs. Bulls Game Info
- Date: Wednesday, January 3, 2024
- Time: 8:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: ABC and MSG
- Location: New York City, New York
- Venue: Madison Square Garden
Knicks vs. Bulls Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Knicks Moneyline
|Bulls Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Knicks (-9.5)
|220.5
|-400
|+300
|FanDuel
|Knicks (-9.5)
|219.5
|-430
|+340
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Knicks vs. Bulls Betting Trends
- The Knicks have a +52 scoring differential, topping opponents by 1.5 points per game. They're putting up 115.2 points per game to rank 13th in the league and are allowing 113.7 per outing to rank 15th in the NBA.
- The Bulls are being outscored by 2.5 points per game, with a -86 scoring differential overall. They put up 109.5 points per game (28th in NBA), and give up 112 per contest (eighth in league).
- These teams rack up a combined 224.7 points per game, 4.2 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- These teams surrender 225.7 points per game combined, 5.2 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- New York has won 17 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 16 times.
- Chicago has covered 17 times in 35 games with a spread this year.
Knicks Player Props
|Points O/U
|Points Over Odds
|PPG
|Julius Randle
|26.5
|-120
|24.0
|Jalen Brunson
|25.5
|-120
|25.6
|OG Anunoby
|15.5
|-105
|15.1
|OG Anunoby
|15.5
|-105
|17.0
|Donte DiVincenzo
|12.5
|-110
|10.6
Knicks and Bulls NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Knicks
|+5000
|+2500
|-
|Bulls
|+50000
|+20000
|-
