The New York Knicks (18-15) square off against the Chicago Bulls (15-20) at 8:30 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3, 2024. The matchup airs on ABC and MSG.

In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Knicks vs. Bulls matchup.

Knicks vs. Bulls Game Info

Date: Wednesday, January 3, 2024

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ABC and MSG

ABC and MSG Location: New York City, New York

New York City, New York Venue: Madison Square Garden

Knicks vs. Bulls Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Knicks vs Bulls Additional Info

Knicks vs. Bulls Betting Trends

The Knicks have a +52 scoring differential, topping opponents by 1.5 points per game. They're putting up 115.2 points per game to rank 13th in the league and are allowing 113.7 per outing to rank 15th in the NBA.

The Bulls are being outscored by 2.5 points per game, with a -86 scoring differential overall. They put up 109.5 points per game (28th in NBA), and give up 112 per contest (eighth in league).

These teams rack up a combined 224.7 points per game, 4.2 more points than this matchup's over/under.

These teams surrender 225.7 points per game combined, 5.2 more points than this matchup's over/under.

New York has won 17 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 16 times.

Chicago has covered 17 times in 35 games with a spread this year.

Knicks Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG Julius Randle 26.5 -120 24.0 Jalen Brunson 25.5 -120 25.6 OG Anunoby 15.5 -105 15.1 OG Anunoby 15.5 -105 17.0 Donte DiVincenzo 12.5 -110 10.6

Knicks and Bulls NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Knicks +5000 +2500 - Bulls +50000 +20000 -

