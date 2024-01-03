The New Jersey Devils (19-14-2), coming off a 5-2 loss to the Boston Bruins, visit the Washington Capitals (18-11-6) at Capital One Arena on Wednesday, January 3 at 7:30 PM ET on TNT, Max, and MSGSN. The Capitals knocked off the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-3 in their most recent game.

Devils vs. Capitals Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, Max, and MSGSN

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Devils (-175) Capitals (+145) 6.5 Devils (-1.5)

Devils Betting Insights

The Devils have won 17 of their 28 games when listed as a moneyline favorite this season (60.7%).

New Jersey has a record of 8-7 when playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -175 or shorter (53.3% win percentage).

The Devils have a 63.6% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

New Jersey and its opponent have gone over 6.5 combined goals in 23 of 35 games this season.

Capitals Betting Insights

The Capitals have won nine, or 39.1%, of the 23 games they have played while the underdog this season.

Washington has a record of 6-4 in games when oddsmakers have them as underdogs of at least +145 on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this outing implies a 40.8% chance of victory for the Capitals.

Washington's games this season have had over 6.5 goals nine of 35 times.

Devils vs Capitals Additional Info

Devils vs. Capitals Rankings

Devils Total (Rank) Capitals Total (Rank) 121 (10th) Goals 82 (31st) 124 (25th) Goals Allowed 98 (7th) 33 (6th) Power Play Goals 12 (30th) 25 (19th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 20 (8th)

Devils Advanced Stats

In its past 10 games, New Jersey has two wins against the spread and is 5-4-1 overall.

Four of New Jersey's past 10 contests went over.

The Devils and their opponents have averaged 6.7 goals combined in their past 10 games, 0.2 more than the over/under of 6.5 in this matchup.

During their last 10 games, the Devils have scored 1.5 fewer goals per game than their average on the season.

The Devils offense's 121 total goals (3.5 per game) are ranked 10th in the league this year.

The Devils are ranked 25th in total goals against, conceding 3.5 goals per game (124 total) in NHL play.

The team is ranked 18th in goal differential at -3.

Capitals Advanced Stats

Over its past 10 games, Washington went 4-6-0 versus the spread and 4-3-3 straight up.

Washington has hit the over in four of its last 10 outings.

The Capitals total over the last 10 games is 0.5 goals fewer than the 6.5 total listed for this matchup.

Over their last 10 games, the Capitals and their opponents are averaging 5.8 goals, 0.5 goals lower than their season-long per-game average.

The Capitals have the league's 31st-ranked scoring offense (82 total goals, 2.3 per game).

The Capitals' 98 total goals conceded (2.8 per game) are the seventh-fewest in the league.

Their 26th-ranked goal differential is -16.

