Devils vs. Capitals: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
The New Jersey Devils (19-14-2), coming off a 5-2 loss to the Boston Bruins, visit the Washington Capitals (18-11-6) at Capital One Arena on Wednesday, January 3 at 7:30 PM ET on TNT, Max, and MSGSN. The Capitals knocked off the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-3 in their most recent game.
Devils vs. Capitals Game Info
- When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, Max, and MSGSN
- Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Devils (-175)
|Capitals (+145)
|6.5
|Devils (-1.5)
Devils Betting Insights
- The Devils have won 17 of their 28 games when listed as a moneyline favorite this season (60.7%).
- New Jersey has a record of 8-7 when playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -175 or shorter (53.3% win percentage).
- The Devils have a 63.6% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.
- New Jersey and its opponent have gone over 6.5 combined goals in 23 of 35 games this season.
Capitals Betting Insights
- The Capitals have won nine, or 39.1%, of the 23 games they have played while the underdog this season.
- Washington has a record of 6-4 in games when oddsmakers have them as underdogs of at least +145 on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this outing implies a 40.8% chance of victory for the Capitals.
- Washington's games this season have had over 6.5 goals nine of 35 times.
Devils vs Capitals Additional Info
Devils vs. Capitals Rankings
|Devils Total (Rank)
|Capitals Total (Rank)
|121 (10th)
|Goals
|82 (31st)
|124 (25th)
|Goals Allowed
|98 (7th)
|33 (6th)
|Power Play Goals
|12 (30th)
|25 (19th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|20 (8th)
Devils Advanced Stats
- In its past 10 games, New Jersey has two wins against the spread and is 5-4-1 overall.
- Four of New Jersey's past 10 contests went over.
- The Devils and their opponents have averaged 6.7 goals combined in their past 10 games, 0.2 more than the over/under of 6.5 in this matchup.
- During their last 10 games, the Devils have scored 1.5 fewer goals per game than their average on the season.
- The Devils offense's 121 total goals (3.5 per game) are ranked 10th in the league this year.
- The Devils are ranked 25th in total goals against, conceding 3.5 goals per game (124 total) in NHL play.
- The team is ranked 18th in goal differential at -3.
Capitals Advanced Stats
- Over its past 10 games, Washington went 4-6-0 versus the spread and 4-3-3 straight up.
- Washington has hit the over in four of its last 10 outings.
- The Capitals total over the last 10 games is 0.5 goals fewer than the 6.5 total listed for this matchup.
- Over their last 10 games, the Capitals and their opponents are averaging 5.8 goals, 0.5 goals lower than their season-long per-game average.
- The Capitals have the league's 31st-ranked scoring offense (82 total goals, 2.3 per game).
- The Capitals' 98 total goals conceded (2.8 per game) are the seventh-fewest in the league.
- Their 26th-ranked goal differential is -16.
