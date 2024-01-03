Wednesday's NHL schedule includes a contest between the heavily favored New Jersey Devils (19-14-2, -175 on the moneyline to win on the road) and the Washington Capitals (18-11-6, +145 moneyline odds) at 7:30 PM ET on TNT, Max, and MSGSN.

Devils vs. Capitals Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, Max, and MSGSN

TNT, Max, and MSGSN Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Devils vs. Capitals Total and Moneyline

Here's a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Devils vs Capitals Additional Info

Devils vs. Capitals Betting Trends

New Jersey's 35 matches this season have finished above this game's total of 6.5 goals 23 times.

The Devils are 17-11 when favored on the moneyline this season.

The Capitals have been the underdog 23 times this season, and upset their opponent in nine, or 39.1%, of those games.

New Jersey is 8-7 when playing with moneyline odds of -175 or shorter (53.3% win percentage).

Washington has 10 games this season playing as an underdog by +145 or longer, and is 6-4 in those contests.

Devils Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Jack Hughes 0.5 (-161) 1.5 (+120) 3.5 (-154) Luke Hughes 0.5 (+170) 0.5 (+115) 1.5 (-154) Dawson Mercer 0.5 (+250) 0.5 (+115) 1.5 (-167)

Capitals Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Anthony Mantha 0.5 (+260) 0.5 (+125) 1.5 (-133) Dylan Strome 0.5 (+180) 0.5 (-105) 1.5 (-154) Evgeny Kuznetsov 0.5 (+160) 0.5 (+100) -

Devils Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 5-4-1 2-8 4-5-1 6.7 3.00 3.20 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 5-4-1 3.00 3.20 5 18.5% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 4-3-3 4-6 4-6-0 6.0 2.00 2.70 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 4-3-3 2.00 2.70 6 24.0% Record as ML Favorite 5-2 Record as ML Underdog 0-2 Puck Line Covers 2 Puck Line Losses 8 Games Over Total 4 Games Under Total 5 Record as ML Favorite 2-0 Record as ML Underdog 2-5 Puck Line Covers 4 Puck Line Losses 6 Games Over Total 4 Games Under Total 6

Capitals Recent Betting Performance

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.