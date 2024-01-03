Wednesday's NHL schedule includes a contest between the heavily favored New Jersey Devils (19-14-2, -175 on the moneyline to win on the road) and the Washington Capitals (18-11-6, +145 moneyline odds) at 7:30 PM ET on TNT, Max, and MSGSN.
Devils vs. Capitals Game Info
- When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, Max, and MSGSN
- Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
Devils vs. Capitals Total and Moneyline
Here's a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.
Devils vs Capitals Additional Info
Devils vs. Capitals Betting Trends
- New Jersey's 35 matches this season have finished above this game's total of 6.5 goals 23 times.
- The Devils are 17-11 when favored on the moneyline this season.
- The Capitals have been the underdog 23 times this season, and upset their opponent in nine, or 39.1%, of those games.
- New Jersey is 8-7 when playing with moneyline odds of -175 or shorter (53.3% win percentage).
- Washington has 10 games this season playing as an underdog by +145 or longer, and is 6-4 in those contests.
Devils Player Props
|Name
|Assists Prop
|Points Prop
|Shots Prop
|Jack Hughes
|0.5 (-161)
|1.5 (+120)
|3.5 (-154)
|Luke Hughes
|0.5 (+170)
|0.5 (+115)
|1.5 (-154)
|Dawson Mercer
|0.5 (+250)
|0.5 (+115)
|1.5 (-167)
Capitals Player Props
|Name
|Assists Prop
|Points Prop
|Shots Prop
|Anthony Mantha
|0.5 (+260)
|0.5 (+125)
|1.5 (-133)
|Dylan Strome
|0.5 (+180)
|0.5 (-105)
|1.5 (-154)
|Evgeny Kuznetsov
|0.5 (+160)
|0.5 (+100)
|-
Devils Recent Betting Performance
|Overall Record
|ATS Record
|O/U/P
|AVG Total
|AVG Goals Scored
|AVG Goals Allowed
|5-4-1
|2-8
|4-5-1
|6.7
|3.00
|3.20
|Overall Record
|AVG Goals Scored
|AVG Goals Allowed
|Power Play Goals
|Power Play %
|5-4-1
|3.00
|3.20
|5
|18.5%
|Overall Record
|ATS Record
|O/U/P
|AVG Total
|AVG Goals Scored
|AVG Goals Allowed
|4-3-3
|4-6
|4-6-0
|6.0
|2.00
|2.70
|Overall Record
|AVG Goals Scored
|AVG Goals Allowed
|Power Play Goals
|Power Play %
|4-3-3
|2.00
|2.70
|6
|24.0%
|Record as ML Favorite
|5-2
|Record as ML Underdog
|0-2
|Puck Line Covers
|2
|Puck Line Losses
|8
|Games Over Total
|4
|Games Under Total
|5
|Record as ML Favorite
|2-0
|Record as ML Underdog
|2-5
|Puck Line Covers
|4
|Puck Line Losses
|6
|Games Over Total
|4
|Games Under Total
|6
Capitals Recent Betting Performance
