Entering a game against the Washington Capitals (18-11-6), the New Jersey Devils (19-14-2) currently are monitoring five players on the injury report. The game starts at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3 at Capital One Arena.

New Jersey Devils Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Nolan Foote LW Out Upper Body Curtis Lazar C Questionable Lower Body Timo Meier RW Questionable Mid-Body Dougie Hamilton D Out Pectoral Muscle Tomas Nosek LW Out Upper Body

Washington Capitals Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Max Pacioretty LW Out Achilles Sonny Milano LW Out Upper Body Nicklas Backstrom C Out Hip Charlie Lindgren G Questionable Upper Body T.J. Oshie RW Out Lower Body

Devils vs. Capitals Game Info

Game Day: Wednesday, January 3, 2024

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, Max, and MSGSN

TNT, Max, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Watch this game on Max Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Arena: Capital One Arena

Devils Season Insights

The Devils score the 10th-most goals in the NHL (121 total, 3.5 per game).

Its -3 goal differential ranks 18th in the league.

Capitals Season Insights

The Capitals have 82 goals this season (2.3 per game), 31st in the league.

Washington has one of the top defenses in the league, conceding 98 total goals (2.8 per game), seventh in the NHL.

Their -16 goal differential is 26th in the league.

Devils vs. Capitals Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Devils (-175) Capitals (+145) 6.5

