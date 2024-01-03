Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves (24-8) take on Brandon Ingram and the New Orleans Pelicans (20-14) at Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Wednesday, January 3, beginning at 8:00 PM ET.

Timberwolves vs. Pelicans Game Info

Game Day: Wednesday, January 3, 2024

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSN and BSNO

BSN and BSNO Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Arena: Target Center

Target Center Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Anthony Edwards vs. Brandon Ingram Fantasy Comparison

Stat Anthony Edwards Brandon Ingram Total Fantasy Pts 1190.5 1125 Fantasy Pts Per Game 41.1 37.5 Fantasy Rank 18 29

Anthony Edwards vs. Brandon Ingram Insights

Anthony Edwards & the Timberwolves

Edwards is posting 26.3 points, 5.1 assists and 5.3 boards per contest.

The Timberwolves are outscoring opponents by 5.5 points per game with a +176 scoring differential overall. They put up 113 points per game (21st in the NBA) and allow 107.5 per outing (first in the league).

Minnesota is 13th in the NBA at 44.1 rebounds per game. That's 3.2 more than the 40.9 its opponents average.

The Timberwolves make 12.1 three-pointers per game (21st in the league) compared to their opponents' 11.1. They shoot 38.3% from deep while their opponents hit 33.9% from long range.

Minnesota has lost the turnover battle by 1.4 turnovers per game, committing 14.7 (27th in NBA play) while forcing 13.3 (13th in the league).

Brandon Ingram & the Pelicans

Ingram provides the Pelicans 23.4 points, 4.8 boards and 5.4 assists per contest. He also averages 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocks.

The Pelicans are outscoring opponents by 3.8 points per game, with a +126 scoring differential overall. They put up 115.9 points per game (12th in NBA) and allow 112.1 per outing (10th in league).

The 44.5 rebounds per game New Orleans accumulates rank 10th in the NBA. Their opponents pull down 43.5.

The Pelicans knock down 11.5 three-pointers per game (25th in the league), 1.7 fewer than their opponents. They are shooting 37.1% from beyond the arc (12th in NBA) and opponents are shooting 33.6%.

New Orleans has committed 13.1 turnovers per game (16th in NBA) while forcing 13.9 (seventh in league).

Anthony Edwards vs. Brandon Ingram Advanced Stats

Stat Anthony Edwards Brandon Ingram Plus/Minus Per Game 7.3 4.2 Usage Percentage 32.9% 28.4% True Shooting Pct 58% 59.4% Total Rebound Pct 8.8% 8% Assist Pct 24.8% 25.2%

