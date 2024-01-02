To find a recap of the top players in the NBA yesterday, including leaders in multiple stat categories, continue reading.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

January 2 Points Leaders

Name Team Opponent Points Stephen Curry Warriors Magic 36 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Thunder Celtics 36 Kristaps Porzingis Celtics Thunder 34 Terry Rozier Hornets Kings 34 Joel Embiid 76ers Bulls 31 Jayson Tatum Celtics Thunder 30 De'Aaron Fox Kings Hornets 30 Miles Bridges Hornets Kings 27 Paolo Banchero Magic Warriors 27 Ja Morant Grizzlies Spurs 26

January 2 Rebounds Leaders

Name Team Opponent Rebounds Domantas Sabonis Kings Hornets 19 Andre Drummond Bulls 76ers 17 Joel Embiid 76ers Bulls 15 Jayson Tatum Celtics Thunder 13 Paolo Banchero Magic Warriors 12 Jonas Valančiūnas Pelicans Nets 12 Santi Aldama Grizzlies Spurs 11 Kristaps Porzingis Celtics Thunder 10 Nick Richards Hornets Kings 10 Day'Ron Sharpe Nets Pelicans 9

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

January 2 Assists Leaders

Name Team Opponent Assists Ja Morant Grizzlies Spurs 10 Joel Embiid 76ers Bulls 10 Jayson Tatum Celtics Thunder 8 Dalen Terry Bulls 76ers 7 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Thunder Celtics 7 Chet Holmgren Thunder Celtics 7 Jrue Holiday Celtics Thunder 7 Stephen Curry Warriors Magic 6 Josh Giddey Thunder Celtics 6 Derrick White Celtics Thunder 6

January 2 Blocks Leaders

Name Team Opponent Blocks Al Horford Celtics Thunder 5 Jaren Jackson Jr. Grizzlies Spurs 4 Chet Holmgren Thunder Celtics 4 Victor Wembanyama Spurs Grizzlies 4 Luguentz Dort Thunder Celtics 3 Julian Phillips Bulls 76ers 3 Bismack Biyombo Grizzlies Spurs 3 Kristaps Porzingis Celtics Thunder 3 Nicolas Claxton Nets Pelicans 2 Jalen Williams Thunder Celtics 2

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

January 2 Steals Leaders

Name Team Opponent Steals Jevon Carter Bulls 76ers 4 Stephen Curry Warriors Magic 4 Kelly Oubre Jr. 76ers Bulls 3 Keegan Murray Kings Hornets 3 Jalen Williams Thunder Celtics 3 Jaren Jackson Jr. Grizzlies Spurs 3 Payton Pritchard Celtics Thunder 2 Andrew Wiggins Warriors Magic 2 Paul Reed 76ers Bulls 2 Nathan Mensah Hornets Kings 2

January 2 3-Point Leaders

Name Team Opponent 3PM Derrick White Celtics Thunder 5 Cameron Johnson Nets Pelicans 5 Stephen Curry Warriors Magic 4 CJ McCollum Pelicans Nets 4 Tyrese Maxey 76ers Bulls 4 Josh Giddey Thunder Celtics 4 P.J. Washington Hornets Kings 3 Trey Lyles Kings Hornets 3 Jose Alvarado Pelicans Nets 3 Terry Rozier Hornets Kings 3

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!