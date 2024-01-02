McKenzie County, ND High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 2
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
In McKenzie County, North Dakota, there are attractive high school basketball matchups on the calendar today. Information on how to watch them is available in this article.
McKenzie County, North Dakota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Dickinson High School at Watford City High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on January 2
- Location: Watford City, ND
- Conference: A West
- How to Stream: Watch Here
