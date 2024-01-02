McIntosh County, ND High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 2
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 12:38 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Want to know how to stream high school basketball games in McIntosh County, North Dakota today? We have you covered here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
McIntosh County, North Dakota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Oakes High School at South Border
- Game Time: 5:55 PM CT on January 2
- Location: Ashley, ND
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.