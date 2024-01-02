Hettinger County, ND High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 2
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
There is high school basketball action in Hettinger County, North Dakota today, and the inside scoop on how to watch these games is available in this article.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Hettinger County, North Dakota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Garrison High School at Mott-Regent High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM MT on January 2
- Location: Mott, ND
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.