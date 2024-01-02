Dickey County, ND High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 2
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 12:39 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
High school basketball is happening today in Dickey County, North Dakota, and information on these matchups is available here, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Dickey County, North Dakota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Oakes High School at South Border
- Game Time: 5:55 PM CT on January 2
- Location: Ashley, ND
- How to Stream: Watch Here
