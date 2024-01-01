The Minnesota Timberwolves, Karl-Anthony Towns included, take on the New York Knicks on Monday at 3:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

In his most recent game, a 108-106 win versus the Lakers, Towns put up nine points and nine rebounds.

We're going to examine Towns' prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good selections.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Karl-Anthony Towns Prop Bets vs. the Knicks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 19.5 21.1 19.9 Rebounds 8.5 9.3 9.8 Assists 2.5 2.9 2.6 PRA -- 33.3 32.3 PR -- 30.4 29.7 3PM 1.5 1.9 1.3



Looking to bet on one or more of Towns's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Karl-Anthony Towns Insights vs. the Knicks

Towns is responsible for taking 17.2% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 15.0 per game.

Towns is averaging 4.6 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 14.1% of his team's attempts from beyond the arc.

Towns' opponents, the Knicks, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 21st, averaging 101.2 possessions per game, while his Timberwolves average 101.1 per game, which ranks 27th among NBA teams.

On defense, the Knicks have conceded 113.9 points per game, which is 14th-best in the league.

The Knicks are the fourth-ranked team in the league, allowing 41 rebounds per game.

Allowing 26.2 assists per contest, the Knicks are the 13th-ranked team in the NBA.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Knicks are 21st in the league, conceding 13.6 makes per game.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Karl-Anthony Towns vs. the Knicks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/20/2023 36 20 5 4 2 2 3

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.