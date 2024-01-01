How to Watch the Golden Knights vs. Kraken Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 1
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 8:15 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Having won four straight, the Seattle Kraken welcome in the Vegas Golden Knights on Monday, beginning at 3:00 PM ET.
You can see the Kraken-Golden Knights matchup on TNT and Max.
Golden Knights Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Monday, January 1, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Where: T-Mobile Park in ,
Golden Knights vs. Kraken Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|10/10/2023
|Golden Knights
|Kraken
|4-1 VEG
Golden Knights Stats & Trends
- The Golden Knights rank 11th in goals against, allowing 102 total goals (2.8 per game) in league action.
- The Golden Knights' 123 total goals (3.3 per game) rank sixth in the league.
- Over the last 10 contests, the Golden Knights are 5-5-0 (75.0% of possible points).
- Defensively, the Golden Knights have allowed 38 goals (3.8 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They have averaged 3.7 goals per game (37 total) over that time.
Golden Knights Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jack Eichel
|37
|16
|24
|40
|26
|44
|44.5%
|Mark Stone
|37
|12
|25
|37
|18
|39
|0%
|William Karlsson
|37
|15
|17
|32
|22
|20
|56.2%
|Jonathan Marchessault
|37
|17
|10
|27
|21
|20
|40%
|Ivan Barbashev
|37
|9
|10
|19
|18
|9
|25.8%
Kraken Stats & Trends
- The Kraken's total of 110 goals conceded (3.0 per game) is 13th in the league.
- With 98 goals (2.6 per game), the Kraken have the NHL's 28th-ranked offense.
- In their last 10 games, the Kraken have gone 6-1-3 to earn 65.0% of the possible points.
- Defensively, the Kraken have allowed 18 goals (1.8 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have averaged 2.8 goals per game (28 total) during that stretch.
Kraken Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Vince Dunn
|37
|6
|24
|30
|22
|20
|-
|Oliver Bjorkstrand
|37
|11
|18
|29
|16
|27
|33.3%
|Jared McCann
|36
|14
|8
|22
|15
|11
|55.8%
|Eeli Tolvanen
|37
|9
|12
|21
|12
|15
|42.1%
|Matthew Beniers
|37
|5
|13
|18
|17
|23
|45.5%
