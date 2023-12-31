Wild vs. Jets Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - December 31
The Minnesota Wild (16-14-4) host the Winnipeg Jets (21-9-4) at Xcel Energy Center on Sunday, December 31 at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSN, and BSWI. The Wild have won seven straight at home.
In the last 10 games for the Wild, their offense has put up 31 goals while their defense has given up 26 (they have a 7-3-0 record in those games). In 31 power-play opportunities during that span, they have capitalized with five goals (16.1% conversion rate).
Wild vs. Jets Predictions for Sunday
Our computer projections model for this encounter expects a final result of Jets 4, Wild 3.
- Moneyline Pick: Jets (-105)
- Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible
- Spread Pick: Wild (+1.5)
Wild Splits and Trends
- The Wild are 5-4-9 in overtime matchups on their way to a 16-14-4 overall record.
- Minnesota is 3-5-2 (eight points) in its 10 games decided by one goal.
- The four times this season the Wild finished a game with only one goal, they went 1-2-1 (three points).
- Minnesota has finished 2-4-1 in the seven games this season when it scored a pair of goals (registering five points).
- The Wild are 13-7-2 in the 22 games when they have scored more than two goals (to register 28 points).
- In the 12 games when Minnesota has capitalized on a single power-play goal, it went 6-6-0 to record 12 points.
- In the 18 games this season in which it has outshot its opponent, Minnesota is 10-6-2 (22 points).
- The Wild have been outshot by opponents in 16 games, going 6-8-2 to register 14 points.
Team Stats Comparison
|Wild Rank
|Wild AVG
|Jets AVG
|Jets Rank
|17th
|3.09
|Goals Scored
|3.35
|11th
|17th
|3.18
|Goals Allowed
|2.5
|2nd
|18th
|30.4
|Shots
|31.3
|13th
|15th
|30.4
|Shots Allowed
|28.9
|6th
|22nd
|17.95%
|Power Play %
|16.82%
|24th
|29th
|72.73%
|Penalty Kill %
|75.73%
|26th
Wild vs. Jets Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, and BSWI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota
