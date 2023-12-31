Will Ryan Hartman score a goal when the Minnesota Wild square off against the Winnipeg Jets on Sunday at 2:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to consider before betting any props.

Will Ryan Hartman score a goal against the Jets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +270 (Bet $10 to win $27.00 if he scores a goal)

Hartman stats and insights

  • Hartman has scored in nine of 29 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
  • He has scored one goal against the Jets this season in one game (three shots).
  • He has scored two goals, but has no assists, on the power play.
  • Hartman's shooting percentage is 16.7%, and he averages 1.9 shots per game.

Jets defensive stats

  • The Jets have given up 85 goals in total (2.5 per game), the second-fewest allowed in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Jets have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 17.3 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.

Hartman recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/30/2023 Jets 1 1 0 18:24 Away L 4-2
12/27/2023 Red Wings 1 1 0 13:03 Home W 6-3
12/19/2023 Bruins 1 1 0 14:06 Away W 4-3 OT
12/18/2023 Penguins 1 1 0 13:01 Away L 4-3
12/16/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 10:41 Home W 2-1 SO
12/14/2023 Flames 0 0 0 13:15 Home W 3-2 SO
12/10/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 16:42 Away W 3-0
12/8/2023 Oilers 1 0 1 18:51 Away L 4-3
12/7/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 12:42 Away L 2-0
12/5/2023 Flames 0 0 0 12:43 Away W 5-2

Wild vs. Jets game info

  • Game Day: Sunday, December 31, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, and BSWI
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, and BSWI

