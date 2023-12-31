The North Dakota Fighting Hawks (3-9) will look to stop a four-game losing streak when hosting the South Dakota State Jackrabbits (6-5) on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at Betty Engelstad Sioux Center. This game is at 1:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network.

North Dakota Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
  • Where: Betty Engelstad Sioux Center in Grand Forks, North Dakota
  • TV: CBS Sports Network
North Dakota vs. South Dakota State Scoring Comparison

  • The Jackrabbits put up 8.6 fewer points per game (62.8) than the Fighting Hawks give up (71.4).
  • South Dakota State has put together a 3-0 record in games it scores more than 71.4 points.
  • North Dakota has a 3-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 62.8 points.
  • The Fighting Hawks score only 4.7 more points per game (63.5) than the Jackrabbits allow (58.8).
  • When North Dakota puts up more than 58.8 points, it is 3-5.
  • When South Dakota State allows fewer than 63.5 points, it is 6-1.
  • The Fighting Hawks are making 38.3% of their shots from the field, 2.5% higher than the Jackrabbits allow to opponents (35.8%).

North Dakota Leaders

  • Kacie Borowicz: 21.4 PTS, 2.4 STL, 43.1 FG%, 26.3 3PT% (10-for-38)
  • Nakiyah Hurst: 11.7 PTS, 1.2 STL, 36.9 FG%, 25.5 3PT% (12-for-47)
  • Sammiyah Hoskin: 5.4 PTS, 32.9 FG%, 18.8 3PT% (3-for-16)
  • Kiera Pemberton: 8.8 PTS, 58.8 FG%
  • Rakiyah Beal: 4.7 PTS, 30.1 FG%, 25 3PT% (6-for-24)

North Dakota Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/15/2023 Mayville State L 75-68 Betty Engelstad Sioux Center
12/21/2023 Drake L 108-60 Betty Engelstad Sioux Center
12/29/2023 @ St. Thomas L 95-76 Schoenecker Arena
12/31/2023 South Dakota State - Betty Engelstad Sioux Center
1/3/2024 @ Idaho State - Reed Gym
1/6/2024 Eastern Washington - Betty Engelstad Sioux Center

