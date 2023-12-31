How to Watch the North Dakota vs. South Dakota State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 31
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 6:58 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
The North Dakota Fighting Hawks (3-9) will look to stop a four-game losing streak when hosting the South Dakota State Jackrabbits (6-5) on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at Betty Engelstad Sioux Center. This game is at 1:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network.
Keep reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score predictions!
North Dakota Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Betty Engelstad Sioux Center in Grand Forks, North Dakota
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
North Dakota vs. South Dakota State Scoring Comparison
- The Jackrabbits put up 8.6 fewer points per game (62.8) than the Fighting Hawks give up (71.4).
- South Dakota State has put together a 3-0 record in games it scores more than 71.4 points.
- North Dakota has a 3-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 62.8 points.
- The Fighting Hawks score only 4.7 more points per game (63.5) than the Jackrabbits allow (58.8).
- When North Dakota puts up more than 58.8 points, it is 3-5.
- When South Dakota State allows fewer than 63.5 points, it is 6-1.
- The Fighting Hawks are making 38.3% of their shots from the field, 2.5% higher than the Jackrabbits allow to opponents (35.8%).
North Dakota Leaders
- Kacie Borowicz: 21.4 PTS, 2.4 STL, 43.1 FG%, 26.3 3PT% (10-for-38)
- Nakiyah Hurst: 11.7 PTS, 1.2 STL, 36.9 FG%, 25.5 3PT% (12-for-47)
- Sammiyah Hoskin: 5.4 PTS, 32.9 FG%, 18.8 3PT% (3-for-16)
- Kiera Pemberton: 8.8 PTS, 58.8 FG%
- Rakiyah Beal: 4.7 PTS, 30.1 FG%, 25 3PT% (6-for-24)
North Dakota Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/15/2023
|Mayville State
|L 75-68
|Betty Engelstad Sioux Center
|12/21/2023
|Drake
|L 108-60
|Betty Engelstad Sioux Center
|12/29/2023
|@ St. Thomas
|L 95-76
|Schoenecker Arena
|12/31/2023
|South Dakota State
|-
|Betty Engelstad Sioux Center
|1/3/2024
|@ Idaho State
|-
|Reed Gym
|1/6/2024
|Eastern Washington
|-
|Betty Engelstad Sioux Center
