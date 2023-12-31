The South Dakota State Jackrabbits (6-7, 0-0 Summit League) are at home in Summit League play against the North Dakota Fightin' Hawks (8-6, 0-1 Summit League) on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET. The Jackrabbits are double-digit favorites by 10.5 points in the game. The matchup has a point total of 144.5.

North Dakota vs. South Dakota State Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, December 31, 2023

Sunday, December 31, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: Summit League Network

Summit League Network Where: Brookings, South Dakota

Brookings, South Dakota Venue: Frost Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under South Dakota State -10.5 144.5

Fightin' Hawks Betting Records & Stats

North Dakota's games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 144.5 points in three of nine outings.

North Dakota's games this season have had an average of 142.6 points, 1.9 fewer points than this game's point total.

North Dakota is 4-5-0 against the spread this season.

With their .444 ATS win percentages this year, both South Dakota State (4-5-0 ATS) and North Dakota (4-5-0 ATS) have had similar seasons in attempting to cover the spread.

North Dakota vs. South Dakota State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 144.5 % of Games Over 144.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total South Dakota State 6 66.7% 74.7 147.8 71.5 141 143.7 North Dakota 3 33.3% 73.1 147.8 69.5 141 146.1

Additional North Dakota Insights & Trends

The Jackrabbits beat the spread 10 times in 17 Summit League games last year.

The Fightin' Hawks score just 1.6 more points per game (73.1) than the Jackrabbits allow their opponents to score (71.5).

When it scores more than 71.5 points, North Dakota is 4-0 against the spread and 7-2 overall.

North Dakota vs. South Dakota State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 10.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) South Dakota State 4-5-0 0-0 5-4-0 North Dakota 4-5-0 1-1 3-6-0

North Dakota vs. South Dakota State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

South Dakota State North Dakota 10-2 Home Record 8-8 6-9 Away Record 4-11 6-5-0 Home ATS Record 8-5-0 8-6-0 Away ATS Record 6-8-0 78.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 73.4 66.6 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 69.5 5-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 9-4-0 7-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 10-4-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.