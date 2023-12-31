Sunday's Summit slate includes the North Dakota Fighting Hawks (3-7) meeting the South Dakota State Jackrabbits (6-3) at 1:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network.

North Dakota vs. South Dakota State Game Information

Game Day: Sunday, December 31

Sunday, December 31 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

North Dakota Players to Watch

Kacie Borowicz: 18.9 PTS, 4.0 REB, 2.7 AST, 2.6 STL, 0.0 BLK

18.9 PTS, 4.0 REB, 2.7 AST, 2.6 STL, 0.0 BLK Kiera Pemberton: 8.8 PTS, 6.2 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK

8.8 PTS, 6.2 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK Nakiyah Hurst: 12.0 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK

12.0 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK Sammiyah Hoskin: 6.1 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK

6.1 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK Rakiyah Beal: 5.1 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

South Dakota State Players to Watch

Brooklyn Meyer: 17.0 PTS, 9.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 2.3 BLK

17.0 PTS, 9.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 2.3 BLK Tori Nelson: 8.1 PTS, 5.0 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.9 BLK

8.1 PTS, 5.0 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.9 BLK Madison Mathiowetz: 10.0 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK

10.0 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK Paige Meyer: 16.7 PTS, 2.0 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.0 BLK

16.7 PTS, 2.0 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.0 BLK Madysen Vlastuin: 6.2 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

