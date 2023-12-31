North Dakota vs. South Dakota State December 31 Tickets & Start Time
Sunday's Summit League schedule includes the South Dakota State Jackrabbits (6-5, 0-0 Summit League) playing the North Dakota Fightin' Hawks (8-4, 0-0 Summit League) at 3:00 PM ET on Summit League Network.
North Dakota vs. South Dakota State Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, December 31
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV: Summit League Network
North Dakota Players to Watch
- B.J. Omot: 16.2 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Treysen Eaglestaff: 15.5 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Amar Kuljuhovic: 8.2 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Eli King: 6.8 PTS, 5 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Tsotne Tsartsidze: 10.3 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
South Dakota State Players to Watch
- Zeke Mayo: 18.5 PTS, 6.5 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Charlie Easley: 12.1 PTS, 5.9 REB, 3 AST, 3 STL, 0 BLK
- William Kyle III: 11.1 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.4 BLK
- Kalen Garry: 9.6 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Luke Appel: 10.6 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
North Dakota vs. South Dakota State Stat Comparison
|South Dakota State Rank
|South Dakota State AVG
|North Dakota AVG
|North Dakota Rank
|141st
|76.5
|Points Scored
|75.3
|173rd
|153rd
|69.8
|Points Allowed
|68.3
|116th
|85th
|38.8
|Rebounds
|38.2
|113th
|197th
|9
|Off. Rebounds
|10.3
|95th
|36th
|9.5
|3pt Made
|7.8
|155th
|211th
|13.1
|Assists
|12.7
|239th
|146th
|11.4
|Turnovers
|11.1
|116th
