Sunday's Summit League schedule includes the South Dakota State Jackrabbits (6-5, 0-0 Summit League) playing the North Dakota Fightin' Hawks (8-4, 0-0 Summit League) at 3:00 PM ET on Summit League Network.

North Dakota vs. South Dakota State Game Information

Game Day: Sunday, December 31

Sunday, December 31 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: Summit League Network

North Dakota Players to Watch

B.J. Omot: 16.2 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.9 BLK

16.2 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.9 BLK Treysen Eaglestaff: 15.5 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK

15.5 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK Amar Kuljuhovic: 8.2 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK

8.2 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK Eli King: 6.8 PTS, 5 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.5 BLK

6.8 PTS, 5 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.5 BLK Tsotne Tsartsidze: 10.3 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

South Dakota State Players to Watch

Zeke Mayo: 18.5 PTS, 6.5 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

18.5 PTS, 6.5 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK Charlie Easley: 12.1 PTS, 5.9 REB, 3 AST, 3 STL, 0 BLK

12.1 PTS, 5.9 REB, 3 AST, 3 STL, 0 BLK William Kyle III: 11.1 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.4 BLK

11.1 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.4 BLK Kalen Garry: 9.6 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.6 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK Luke Appel: 10.6 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

North Dakota vs. South Dakota State Stat Comparison

South Dakota State Rank South Dakota State AVG North Dakota AVG North Dakota Rank 141st 76.5 Points Scored 75.3 173rd 153rd 69.8 Points Allowed 68.3 116th 85th 38.8 Rebounds 38.2 113th 197th 9 Off. Rebounds 10.3 95th 36th 9.5 3pt Made 7.8 155th 211th 13.1 Assists 12.7 239th 146th 11.4 Turnovers 11.1 116th

