Sunday's game features the South Dakota State Jackrabbits (6-5) and the North Dakota Fighting Hawks (3-9) matching up at Betty Engelstad Sioux Center in what should be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 73-54 win for heavily favored South Dakota State according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 1:00 PM ET on December 31.

The Fighting Hawks lost their last matchup 95-76 against St. Thomas on Friday.

North Dakota vs. South Dakota State Game Info

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Betty Engelstad Sioux Center in Grand Forks, North Dakota

Betty Engelstad Sioux Center in Grand Forks, North Dakota How to Watch on TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

North Dakota vs. South Dakota State Score Prediction

Prediction: South Dakota State 73, North Dakota 54

North Dakota Schedule Analysis

The Fighting Hawks' best win this season came in a 64-56 victory against the Eastern Michigan Eagles on December 3.

North Dakota has the most Quadrant 2 defeats in the country (four).

The Fighting Hawks have tied for the 34th-most Quadrant 3 losses in the nation (three).

North Dakota 2023-24 Best Wins

64-56 at home over Eastern Michigan (No. 337) on December 3

North Dakota Leaders

Kacie Borowicz: 21.4 PTS, 2.4 STL, 43.1 FG%, 26.3 3PT% (10-for-38)

21.4 PTS, 2.4 STL, 43.1 FG%, 26.3 3PT% (10-for-38) Nakiyah Hurst: 11.7 PTS, 1.2 STL, 36.9 FG%, 25.5 3PT% (12-for-47)

11.7 PTS, 1.2 STL, 36.9 FG%, 25.5 3PT% (12-for-47) Sammiyah Hoskin: 5.4 PTS, 32.9 FG%, 18.8 3PT% (3-for-16)

5.4 PTS, 32.9 FG%, 18.8 3PT% (3-for-16) Kiera Pemberton: 8.8 PTS, 58.8 FG%

8.8 PTS, 58.8 FG% Rakiyah Beal: 4.7 PTS, 30.1 FG%, 25 3PT% (6-for-24)

North Dakota Performance Insights

The Fighting Hawks have been outscored by 7.9 points per game (scoring 63.5 points per game to rank 227th in college basketball while allowing 71.4 per outing to rank 303rd in college basketball) and have a -95 scoring differential overall.

Offensively, the Fighting Hawks have fared better in home games this season, posting 66.9 points per game, compared to 61 per game in road games.

North Dakota gives up 67.4 points per game at home this season, compared to 78.5 in road games.

