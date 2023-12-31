Sunday's game between the South Dakota State Jackrabbits (6-7, 0-0 Summit League) and North Dakota Fightin' Hawks (8-6, 0-1 Summit League) matching up at Frost Arena has a projected final score of 75-68 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of South Dakota State, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will begin at 3:00 PM ET on December 31.

The matchup has no line set.

North Dakota vs. South Dakota State Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, December 31, 2023

Sunday, December 31, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: Summit League Network

Summit League Network Where: Brookings, South Dakota

Brookings, South Dakota Venue: Frost Arena

North Dakota vs. South Dakota State Score Prediction

Prediction: South Dakota State 75, North Dakota 68

Spread & Total Prediction for North Dakota vs. South Dakota State

Computer Predicted Spread: South Dakota State (-7.1)

South Dakota State (-7.1) Computer Predicted Total: 143.8

Both South Dakota State and North Dakota are 4-5-0 against the spread (ATS) so far this season. The Jackrabbits have a 5-4-0 record hitting the over, while games involving the Fightin' Hawks have a record of 3-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over. South Dakota State has a 4-5 record against the spread while going 3-6 overall in the last 10 contests. North Dakota has gone 4-5 against the spread and 4-5 overall in its last 10 games.

North Dakota Performance Insights

The Fightin' Hawks have a +50 scoring differential, topping opponents by 3.6 points per game. They're putting up 73.1 points per game, 225th in college basketball, and are allowing 69.5 per contest to rank 140th in college basketball.

The 37.2 rebounds per game North Dakota accumulates rank 150th in the country, 2.1 more than the 35.1 its opponents grab.

North Dakota connects on 1.7 more threes per contest than the opposition, 8 (137th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 6.3.

North Dakota forces 11.1 turnovers per game (270th in college basketball) while committing 10.9 (103rd in college basketball).

