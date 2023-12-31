Will K.J. Osborn cash his Week 17 anytime TD player prop when the Minnesota Vikings clash with the Green Bay Packers on Sunday at 8:20 PM ET? Below, we dive into his upcoming matchup and analyze the relevant numbers.

Will K.J. Osborn score a touchdown against the Packers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +250 (Bet $10 to win $25.00 if he scores a TD)

Osborn has put together a 531-yard campaign thus far (37.9 yards per game) with three TDs, reeling in 46 throws out of 71 targets.

Osborn has three games with a touchdown catch this season (out of 14 played). He hasn't scored multiple touchdowns in any game.

K.J. Osborn Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Buccaneers 6 3 31 0 Week 2 @Eagles 6 3 34 1 Week 3 Chargers 3 1 36 1 Week 4 @Panthers 2 1 16 0 Week 5 Chiefs 9 5 49 0 Week 6 @Bears 5 4 48 0 Week 7 49ers 6 5 47 0 Week 8 @Packers 10 8 99 0 Week 9 @Falcons 2 2 17 0 Week 11 @Broncos 2 1 7 0 Week 12 Bears 4 3 34 0 Week 14 @Raiders 7 4 15 0 Week 15 @Bengals 2 1 3 0 Week 16 Lions 7 5 95 1

