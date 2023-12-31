Minnesota Vikings receiver K.J. Osborn will face a mediocre pass defense in Week 17 (Sunday at 8:20 PM ET), up against the Green Bay Packers. The Packers are ranked 13th in terms of passing yards conceded, at 216.9 per game.

Osborn has amassed 531 receiving yards (after 46 catches) and three TDs. He has been targeted 71 times, and is averaging 37.9 yards per game.

Osborn vs. the Packers

Osborn vs the Packers (since 2021): 5 GP / 48.2 REC YPG / REC TD

5 GP / 48.2 REC YPG / REC TD Green Bay has allowed 100 or more receiving yards to three opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

19 players have grabbed a TD pass against the Packers this year.

One opposing player has caught at least two TD passes in matchups with Green Bay on the season.

The 216.9 passing yards per game conceded by the Packers defense makes them the NFL's 13th-ranked pass defense.

Opponents of the Packers have put up 20 touchdowns through the air (1.3 per game). The Packers' defense is 17th in the NFL in that category.

Vikings Player Previews

K.J. Osborn Receiving Props vs. the Packers

Receiving Yards: 27.5 (-111)

Osborn Receiving Insights

In nine of 14 games this year, Osborn has eclipsed the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Osborn has been targeted on 71 of his team's 555 passing attempts this season (12.8% target share).

He is averaging 7.5 yards per target (65th in league play), averaging 531 yards on 71 passes thrown his way.

Osborn has registered a touchdown catch in three of 14 games this year, but had only one TD in each of those games.

He has scored three of his team's 34 offensive touchdowns this season (8.8%).

With 10 red zone targets, Osborn has been on the receiving end of 13.5% of his team's 74 red zone pass attempts.

Osborn's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Lions 12/24/2023 Week 16 7 TAR / 5 REC / 95 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Bengals 12/16/2023 Week 15 2 TAR / 1 REC / 3 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Raiders 12/10/2023 Week 14 7 TAR / 4 REC / 15 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bears 11/27/2023 Week 12 4 TAR / 3 REC / 34 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Broncos 11/19/2023 Week 11 2 TAR / 1 REC / 7 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

