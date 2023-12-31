In the Week 17 contest between the Minnesota Vikings and the Green Bay Packers at 8:20 PM ET on Sunday, will Jaren Hall get into the end zone? Continue reading for odds and info on whether he's a good bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.

Will Jaren Hall score a touchdown against the Packers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +350 (Bet $10 to win $35.00 if he scores a TD)

Hall has rushed for 10 yards (5 per game) on four carries.

Hall has not reached the end zone on the ground once in two games.

Jaren Hall Game Log

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 8 @Packers 3 4 23 0 0 2 -1 0 Week 9 @Falcons 5 6 78 0 0 2 11 0

