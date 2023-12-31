Minnesota Vikings running back Alexander Mattison has a good matchup in Week 17 (Sunday at 8:20 PM ET), up against the Green Bay Packers. The Packers are giving up the third-most rushing yards in the league, 135.9 per game.

Mattison has recorded a team-high 659 yards on the ground after getting 170 attempts (47.1 ypg). Mattison also has 27 receptions for 174 yards (12.4 ypg) while scoring three touchdowns through the air.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Mattison and the Vikings with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Mattison vs. the Packers

Mattison vs the Packers (since 2021): 5 GP / 22 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD

5 GP / 22 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD The Packers have let four opposing rushers to amass 100 or more yards in a game during the 2023 season.

12 opposing rushers have scored at least one touchdown on the ground against Green Bay this year.

The Packers have let two opposing players to record two or more rushing TDs against them this season.

The 135.9 rushing yards the Packers yield per contest makes them the 30th-ranked run defense in the league this year.

Opponents of the Packers have scored 15 touchdowns on the ground (one per game). The Packers' defense is 23rd in the NFL in that category.

Watch Vikings vs Packers on Fubo!

Vikings Player Previews

Alexander Mattison Rushing Props vs. the Packers

Rushing Yards: 22.5 (-120)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Mattison with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Mattison Rushing Insights

Mattison has gone over his rushing yards total in 46.2% of his opportunities (six of 13 games).

The Vikings have passed 61.0% of the time and run 39.0% this season. They rank 21st in the NFL in scoring.

His team has attempted 355 rushes this season. He's handled 170 of those carries (47.9%).

In 14 games this season, Mattison has not yet rushed for a touchdown.

He has scored three of his team's 34 offensive touchdowns this season (8.8%).

He has 22 red zone carries for 46.8% of the team share (his team runs on 38.8% of its plays in the red zone).

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Mattison's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats vs. Lions 12/24/2023 Week 16 2 ATT / -1 YDS / 0 TDs TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Raiders 12/10/2023 Week 14 10 ATT / 66 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bears 11/27/2023 Week 12 10 ATT / 52 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 2 REC / 11 YDS / 0 TDs at Broncos 11/19/2023 Week 11 18 ATT / 81 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 1 REC / -1 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Saints 11/12/2023 Week 10 8 ATT / 27 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 1 REC / 6 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.