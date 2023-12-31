Alexander Mattison was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Minnesota Vikings match up against the Green Bay Packers at 8:20 PM ET on Sunday in Week 17. Take a look at Mattison's stats below.

Mattison has season stats that include 659 rushing yards on 170 carries (3.9 per attempt) and zero touchdowns, plus 27 receptions on 41 targets for 174 yards.

Alexander Mattison Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Ankle

The Vikings have no other RB on the injury list.

Week 17 Injury Reports

Vikings vs. Packers Game Info

Game Day: December 31, 2023

December 31, 2023 Game Time: 8:20 PM

8:20 PM

Mattison 2023 Stats

Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rush Yards/Carry Targets Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs 170 659 0 3.9 41 27 174 3

Mattison Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Buccaneers 11 34 0 3 10 1 Week 2 @Eagles 8 28 0 3 11 0 Week 3 Chargers 20 93 0 5 32 0 Week 4 @Panthers 17 95 0 1 3 0 Week 5 Chiefs 8 26 0 2 20 1 Week 6 @Bears 18 44 0 4 28 0 Week 7 49ers 8 39 0 2 3 0 Week 8 @Packers 16 31 0 1 2 0 Week 9 @Falcons 16 44 0 2 49 1 Week 10 Saints 8 27 0 1 6 0 Week 11 @Broncos 18 81 0 1 -1 0 Week 12 Bears 10 52 0 2 11 0 Week 14 @Raiders 10 66 0 0 0 0 Week 16 Lions 2 -1 0 0 0 0

