Ward County, ND High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 30
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 2:40 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Ward County, North Dakota has high school basketball matchups on the calendar today, and info on how to watch them is available in this article.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Ward County, North Dakota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Bishop Ryan Catholic School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM CT on December 30
- Location: Minot, ND
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.